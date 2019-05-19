Gov. Steve Bullock announced his campaign for the presidency, arguing that he brings an extra ingredient to the already crowded Democratic field: the ability to win a red state. Yet, elections for governor and president are separate universes in Montana. He will need to confront that reality’s root cause, which has befuddled Democrats nationwide since 1964 — the tension between Democratic priorities on racial justice and its relationship with white voters.
Montana is not a “red state.” It’s not a “blue state,” either. It’s both. The Democratic Party has dominated governor and Senate elections for most of the state’s history. Its earliest coalition came together around the politics of labor unionism, anti-monopolism and conservation. Such issues provided the backdrop against which political giants like Sens. Burton Wheeler and Mike Mansfield emerged. That past still exerts considerable influence over the currents of Montana’s present politics, which remain hostile to “right-to-work” laws and the privatization of our last best places. Yet, Democrats’ deep roots in state politics don’t offer any certitude of stability for the road ahead.
In the 1960s the Democratic Party, and Montana, changed. The party’s decision to embrace the cause of Civil Rights helped unleash forces that rent the party’s liberal consensus. In 1964, LBJ became the last Democrat to win more than 50% of the state’s votes for president. The connection here is not obvious. Montana was far from the frontlines of America’s culture wars, lunch counter sit-ins and school busing riots. Yet, Montanans joined the cacophony decrying the Democratic Party’s “abandonment” of middle-class white voters in favor of other priorities.
A quick scan of old Montana newspapers reveals that sense of loss and fear among white Montanans. An op-ed from the Dillion Tribune-Examiner in October 1964, for example, likened desegregation to “the federal government (entering) your home like Hitler’s men walked into the lives and homes of good people only to make slaves of them.”
In the fallout of the 1960s, Republicans built a power base in Montana organized around a new national conservative identity that bucked government interventionism and racial integration. By the 1990s this bled into former Democratic strongholds in Montana, as conservatives effectively lambasted Democrats’ alleged coastal orientation.
This trend threatened the Democratic Party with irrelevance in Montana. In 1996, Marc Racicot won 67% of the vote in the oldest of blue-dog bastions, Silver Bow County. Democrats might have gone quietly into the dark altogether, if not for the GOP-led fiasco of utility deregulation, which killed the Montana Power Company and deeply wounded old Democratic haunts like Butte. Democrats returned from the brink, but the pull of Goldwaterism and Reaganism still influences the state politics — and has split them between local and national electoral identities.
The Democratic Party survived in Montana because it thrives in a space separated from broader debates about our national character, and our nation’s wrestling with race. In a largely white state, a largely white Montana Democratic Party focuses locally, avoiding America’s “culture wars” that have been Democrats’ “political third rail” here since 1964. Bullock will inevitably have to come to terms with this.
I applaud Governor Bullock’s decision to run for president. However, as he prepares to make his case to voters, he has to muster a better argument for his worthiness than electability and his record in a “red” state. Bullock must instead build a case for why he should he should lead a national Democratic Party, who’s coalition is far more diverse than his natural constituency, by demonstrating that he can convince rural white voters that national Democratic priorities, especially on racial justice, should also be theirs.