Can Steve Daines please stand up?

Senator Steve Daines has repeatedly claimed to be a strong defender of Montana’s public lands. But his actions, and his record after eight years in Congress, tell a far different story.

For over a year, Senator Daines has allowed one of the foremost threats to America’s public lands to run the agency that manages 250 million acres of those lands, including eight million here in Montana. William Perry Pendley, an outspoken advocate for selling off our public lands, arrived at the Bureau of Land Management more than 450 days ago and was put in charge.

Since Senator Daines is such an ardent supporter of our public lands, he must have stood up and opposed this grave threat to Montana’s public lands, right? Incredibly, he didn’t. In fact, one of the only things Senator Daines has said about Pendley is “I haven’t found a reason to be against him.”

Really? Pendley opposed the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and he’s sued the people of Montana to repeal our prized stream access law (sound familiar, ahem, Greg Gianforte?). He also represented the oil company that wants to drill in the Badger Two Medicine area near Glacier National Park.