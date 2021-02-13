Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline puts U.S.-Canada relations on the wrong foot

Among his first acts as president, Joe Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The affront to Canada won environmental plaudits, but will do nothing to reduce global carbon emissions. Environmental claims associated with the pipeline route have been or are being adjudicated in U.S. courts, as is proper. Meanwhile, the arbitrary permit cancellation may launch a well-founded claim for compensation by the Canadian pipeline sponsors, further souring bilateral relations.
It’s all about oil. Despite domestic fracking, the United States will need to import oil for decades while renewable energy gains traction. Canada, with the third-largest oil reserves in the world, will keep selling. A northern neighbor seeking to supply an important commodity the U.S. needs seems a match made in heaven. Biden’s abrupt cancellation isn’t just a fly in the ointment. It’s a fissure in U.S.-Canada relations creates a chasm that China will be glad to fill.
The importance of U.S.-Canada trade is hard to overstate. This bilateral trading relationship is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting millions of jobs in both countries. In 2019, as each other’s largest export markets, the two countries traded goods and services worth $725 billion. U.S.-Canada trade is a big deal.
Keystone XL was a big deal, too. As the single-largest foreign supplier of energy to the United States, Canada was counting on the pipeline to solidify for decades the flow of Canadian oil to U.S. refineries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau viewed Keystone XL as a catalyst for his nation’s growth, which is one reason lobbied Biden to maintain the pipeline. Trudeau reportedly brought up Keystone XL as a top priority when he spoke with Biden in a phone call in November 2020 and raised the issue again after Biden assumed office, during the president’s first call with any foreign leader.
Canada’s reaction to Biden’s action was icy. Trudeau said the president’s stance “raised Canada’s disappointment,” while Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was less diplomatic. “It is an insult directed at the United States most important ally and trading partner on day one of a new administration,” Kenney said. “The leader of our closest ally retroactively vetoed approval for a pipeline that exists and which is co-owned by Canadian government, directly attacking by far the largest part of the Canada U.S. trade relationship, which is our energy industry and exports.”
Because China’s own shale resources are in remote mountainous regions, in folded rather than layered structures, Chinese shale gas development has been impractical and costly. To fill its appetite for energy, China would be glad to access Canada’s excess oil. In fact, there has already been an increase in heavy sour Canadian grades like Cold Lake and Western Canadian Select deliveries to the U.S. Gulf coast, resources that are then re-exported to Chinese refiners seeking high-bitumen yields. Following Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL, Canada is looking across to the Pacific for China to fill the void.
“Canada must add value to its oil production and create quality jobs here if the Americans do not want to take our increased production,” one Canadian journalist recently opined. “I am sure that once we repair the Sino-Canadian relationship the Chinese will be buyers of our refined petroleum products.”
It’s not in America’s best interest to have Canada, our northern military ally and our foremost trade partner, aligned with Beijing and at odds with Washington. Alberta’s premier has retained legal counsel in hopes of seeking damages for the province, a cause he believes has a strong case. President Biden must consider how his trade decisions, including cancellation of Keystone XL over Canadian objections, could adversely affect trilateral and bipartisan support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) if high-stakes litigation erupts between the U.S. and Canada.
President Biden pledged to repair the reputation of the U.S. internationally and improve foreign relations, but cancelling Keystone XL was a step in the wrong direction. Ottawa will probably not stray far from Washington, but a serious Chinese play on Canadian energy is worrisome. President Biden should reconsider his action and condition a new pipeline permit on final adjudication of route disputes. This would rejuvenate U.S.-Canada relations, and foreclose an energy pact between Ottawa and Beijing.
Gary Clyde Hufbauer is a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.