Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline puts U.S.-Canada relations on the wrong foot

Among his first acts as president, Joe Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The affront to Canada won environmental plaudits, but will do nothing to reduce global carbon emissions. Environmental claims associated with the pipeline route have been or are being adjudicated in U.S. courts, as is proper. Meanwhile, the arbitrary permit cancellation may launch a well-founded claim for compensation by the Canadian pipeline sponsors, further souring bilateral relations.

It’s all about oil. Despite domestic fracking, the United States will need to import oil for decades while renewable energy gains traction. Canada, with the third-largest oil reserves in the world, will keep selling. A northern neighbor seeking to supply an important commodity the U.S. needs seems a match made in heaven. Biden’s abrupt cancellation isn’t just a fly in the ointment. It’s a fissure in U.S.-Canada relations creates a chasm that China will be glad to fill.

The importance of U.S.-Canada trade is hard to overstate. This bilateral trading relationship is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting millions of jobs in both countries. In 2019, as each other’s largest export markets, the two countries traded goods and services worth $725 billion. U.S.-Canada trade is a big deal.