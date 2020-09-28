Can't find empathy for those who support Trump

My mission is to discover empathy for members of my family, friends, and fellow Montanans who vote Republican. Perhaps we can find common ground. I’ll start with the issues most often discussed by Republican politicians: guns, abortion, government regulation, and taxes.
For responsible civilians, guns are tools for hunting and shooting sports. I enjoy these activities, which are very safe, and good for Montana’s tourism economy. Irresponsible actors who use guns to commit crimes, or to intimidate peaceful protesters, threaten public safety and are bad for our sport. Background checks make it more difficult for these bad actors to obtain guns. I support background checks because they are actually good for our sport.
Consider the worthy goal of reducing the number of abortions. Abortion is most frequent among people with low education and high poverty — and people of color. Abortions become desperate and dangerous where people lack access to reproductive medical care. Treating abortion as a criminal justice issue doesn’t address the problem of reducing unwanted pregnancies, and puts women’s health at risk.
Some of the laws targeting abortions by defining life at early embryonic stages have consequences for medical research. For example, stem cells can be treated in culture to produce heart muscle cells, which contract synchronously, beating like a heart. This represents progress towards transplanting healthy cells into a heart injured after a heart attack. Similarly, heart cells in a growing embryo start beating at four weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant.
About government regulation, I get that no one likes to be told what to do. We do, however, need laws, because bad actors don’t just use guns to commit crimes. Montana depends on tourism, for example, and the release of toxic pollutants into the environment threatens the health and livelihood of our citizens.
No one likes taxes, but taxes pay for the infrastructure that makes for a stable, healthy society. The 2017 Republican tax cut mostly benefited the winners in our winner-take-all economy. There was a small economic stimulus, but not really in jobs or worker pay; corporations initiated massive stock buy-backs, which enriched top management. If we ask the wealthy to pay more taxes, we can reduce the national debt and deficit, and help people who are struggling during this pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of several difficult-to-ignore issues that we haven’t heard much about from Republican candidates Rosendale, Gianforte, and Daines, or the Republican national convention. Rather than direct empathy towards people who are suffering, the message is that we should redirect empathy towards Donald Trump. Trump is the victim, persecuted by reporters who point out stubborn facts that contradict him. Trump is the savior for people who also see themselves as victims. Attacks by the media are portrayed as attempts to silence Trump and his supporters; attacking Trump is attacking America. People should no longer be silenced by political correctness. Feel free to openly express frank racism. Have sympathy for the man of wealth and taste.
Perhaps this thinking allows some Republicans to ignore issues that disproportionately affect Black and Brown people: police brutality and executions; COVID-19 death and economic disaster. Ignore record-breaking fires, hurricanes, and derechos. Ignore sabotage of the postal system, census, and of health care support in the midst of a pandemic. Ignore denigration of the free press, science, education, military intelligence, even military veterans. Forget about free and fair elections. The melting pot is too unwieldy. Democracy is too fragile.
I’m sorry, but my mission to discover empathy for Republicans fails when it comes to support for authoritarianism under Donald Trump.
Mark Grimes is a scientist and educator in Missoula, Montana.
