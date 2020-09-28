Can't find empathy for those who support Trump

About government regulation, I get that no one likes to be told what to do. We do, however, need laws, because bad actors don’t just use guns to commit crimes. Montana depends on tourism, for example, and the release of toxic pollutants into the environment threatens the health and livelihood of our citizens.

No one likes taxes, but taxes pay for the infrastructure that makes for a stable, healthy society. The 2017 Republican tax cut mostly benefited the winners in our winner-take-all economy. There was a small economic stimulus, but not really in jobs or worker pay; corporations initiated massive stock buy-backs, which enriched top management. If we ask the wealthy to pay more taxes, we can reduce the national debt and deficit, and help people who are struggling during this pandemic.