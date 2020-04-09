Caregiving in the era of COVID-19

In addition, AARP Montana has launched a new webpage to help locate resources for those affected by COVID-19 (found at aarp.org/montanacoronavirus).

Also, check the new online “AARP Community Connections” (found at aarpcommunityconnections.org). That site enables people to enter their zip codes and find informal groups of neighbors and friends offering help in their community.

Inventory essential items. Determine how much food, medication and basic supplies your care recipient has on hand. AARP recommends a two-week supply of food, water and medical and household cleaning supplies.

Get prescriptions in order. Make sure you have a list of medications and medical contacts needed by your loved one. Don’t forget to record all allergies. If there are upcoming routine medical appointments, reschedule those or switch to a virtual visit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends having a 30-day supply of essential medications on hand. Don’t forget over-the-counter medications such as cough suppressants and fever-reducing drugs like acetaminophen.