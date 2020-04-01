Caring for those in senior living communities

Today, COVID-19 presents a huge challenge to our daily lives, but nowhere is this challenge as acute as within our senior living communities. For those of us who care for some of our community’s most vulnerable, this has been an especially challenging and stressful time as we defend against an invisible enemy.

As the CEO of Immanuel Lutheran Communities here in Kalispell, it’s important for our community to understand the efforts underway to keep this virus from affecting the nearly 300 residents who reside in our community. Our older adult population is particularly susceptible to this rapidly spreading virus, so it is absolutely critical that we keep it from entering our campus. This is an obligation I do not take lightly.

Our commitment to providing a safe environment for our residents, their families and our staff has meant we have made some significant changes to defend against COVID-19. This has included restricting visitor access across our campus. We know this is stressful on both the residents and their families who wish to visit, but the risks of unknowingly exposing residents is too great right now. We are making arrangements, however, so that families can continue to maintain regular contact with their loved ones through social media, telephone and other videoconferencing platforms.

