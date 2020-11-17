Carlsons fail to write cohesive column

Then the Carlsons make wholly erroneous claims about how winners are reported, asking regarding the media: “who are they to make such a determination? It is the responsibility of each state legislature to verify the final count of each election…. Then and only then, is each secretary of state supposed to proclaim the winners of each election.” Not true; various officials announce results, depending on the state, but not state legislatures.

The Carlsons don’t like that some states’ results get reported before the entire country’s polls are closed: “Too often, once voting concludes on the East Coast, the media begins to announce potential winners. This has an impact on those who haven’t voted yet and may even dissuade them from voting at all.” Nonsense! Probably 99.9% of all western ballots have already been cast by the time we begin to hear parts of the East Coast count. They paranoiacally complain, “Those of us in the West should not be placed at a disadvantage just because the media outlets are primarily based on the East Coast.” Sorry, guys, but the reporting order, progressing from east to west, is not based on media locations — it evolves naturally from the fact that there are different time zones in the United States.