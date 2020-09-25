Carlsons not suited for job of columnists

The Missoulian, like all good newspapers, is meticulous in keeping its news reporting separate from its editorial opinions, the latter always being appropriately labeled. The paper has long included the regular columns of selected columnists who represent the thinking of both sides of politics—liberal and conservative. Most modern-day columnists, whether of single newspapers or broadly syndicated, should be granted the assumption of searching for or promulgating some “truth.”
“Truth,” depending on the adherent, finds its genesis in one of two basic reservoirs: Fact and Belief—both strong positions, but it’s the reader’s decision which source is believable, and whether the asserted “truth” is valid. Historically, fact is always the stronger rationale for any assertion, though too often belief holds emotional sway over otherwise rational decisions, in life as well as politics and newspaper columns.
Columnists are important. Up to December, 2019, The Missoulian carried the columns of two excellent commentators: George Will, probably the “Dean” of American conservative commentators; and Leonard Pitts, an inspired and inspiring liberal syndicated columnist—both men being Pulitzer Prize winners for commentary. In these fractured times, their opposing social philosophies helped readers to understand and interpret current issues. Partisan readers could find comfort in the words of these talented writers, welcoming their reasoning in support of their own loyalties. Both demonstrated skill in the use of facts in furtherance of their policy positions, and the expression of their own “truths.” (Most interesting about George Will, is that he has lately abandoned the Republican Party and Donald Trump, while insisting that he will maintain strict adherence to his Conservative principles.)
Since dropping Will and Pitts at the end of 2019, The Missoulian found itself in need of good columnists to replace them. Fortunately, they retain the services of the outstanding, local/regional columnist George Ochenski, whose liberal column has run in the paper for eight years and now continues every Monday. He adheres to facts in his arguments, knows his history, and is always on top of the most re-cent, pressing issues, locally, statewide, or nationally, that deserve our attention. He writes beautifully, with a wonderful command of language—and is a real asset to The Missoulian and our community.
The problem lies in the vacancy of the conservative columnist position. For several months, The Missoulian has been “auditioning” a Bitterroot couple, Gary and Joan Carlson, publishing their columns on alternate Tuesdays. Nice folks, perhaps, but not journalists, and unfortunately, they have not shown themselves suited for the job. They ignore facts when biased beliefs or opinions will make their point. They mouth party line memes that imitate the untruthful claims of Donald Trump, or simply ignore important details of big issues. For example, in June Trump used active military, with rubber bullets and tear gas, to disperse peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square, clearing the way for his photo op in front of a church, holding up a bible. After this, retired General James Mattis publicly criticized Trump for this threat to the Constitution, and his divisive conduct. So the Carlsons scolded Mattis roundly, because he “violated the Marine Corps’ code of ethics.” (“Semper fi” and all that.) Yet they had no objection whatsoever to the president violating the Constitution by his use of the military against peaceful civilian protesters. (Marine code vs. Constitution?!) This weakness of judgement, which prefers partisan politics to constitutional loyalty, pervades their columns, as well as their shallowness of interest in current issues, (No Pandemic? Climate Change? Postal Service?) All this shows them to be “not ready for prime time.” The Missoulian should continue searching for qualified conservative columnists.
Bill Boughton is a retired veteran and small business owner who lives in Missoula
