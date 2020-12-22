Carlsons should join Democratic Party

Now, after their recent, vituperative columns condemning the “socialist” winner of the presidential election, here come the Bitterroot columnists the Carlsons, in their Dec. 8 column, waving the olive branch, calling for “civil discourse.” Yet although numerous critics, including me, have called them to account in the opinion pages, it has in fact been the Carlsons themselves who have been throwing the brickbats, not their critics.

So they might consider their own advice, and lower the temperature in their attacks on opponents. And why, if they espouse a unity of thought and purpose in our discourse, do they make such outrageous accusations as “the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning”?

Why not seek common ground with your “adversaries,” as you see them — or us. I for one welcome comity, with rational, civil commentary on all sides in pursuit of the same ideals for our country. I will tolerate you as you tolerate me — but please, without the epithets. I am a progressive, not a socialist. Further, I believe that you are good people at heart, and I’d rather be friends.