Carlsons should join Democratic Party

Now, after their recent, vituperative columns condemning the “socialist” winner of the presidential election, here come the Bitterroot columnists the Carlsons, in their Dec. 8 column, waving the olive branch, calling for “civil discourse.” Yet although numerous critics, including me, have called them to account in the opinion pages, it has in fact been the Carlsons themselves who have been throwing the brickbats, not their critics.
So they might consider their own advice, and lower the temperature in their attacks on opponents. And why, if they espouse a unity of thought and purpose in our discourse, do they make such outrageous accusations as “the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning”?
Why not seek common ground with your “adversaries,” as you see them — or us. I for one welcome comity, with rational, civil commentary on all sides in pursuit of the same ideals for our country. I will tolerate you as you tolerate me — but please, without the epithets. I am a progressive, not a socialist. Further, I believe that you are good people at heart, and I’d rather be friends.
Surely you’ve witnessed the recent anti-democracy, un-American behavior of your Republican cohorts: The refusal by Donald Trump to concede defeat by over 7 million votes and an electoral college loss by 306 over 232 in a free and fair election. You have also seen your Governor-elect Gianforte endorse the death warrant of the Republican Party by signing on, with 126 Republican members of congress, to the Texas attorney general’s absurd suit before the U.S. Supreme Court, asking that the votes of over 20 million Americans in four states be nullified. The suit, of course, was thrown out as being without merit, just as over forty similar suits in various states had been thrown out as blatant attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters. Now it’s clear that Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021, with Trump no longer able to disrupt the democratic principles incorporated in our Constitution.
You’ve seen the discredited efforts by Trump and his acolytes to overthrow the principles of a democratic election, much less his numerous un-American and dishonest behaviors in office over the past four years, plus the current failure of the Republican administration and leadership of the U.S. Senate to provide suitable relief to the millions of Americans suffering physically and financially from the virus. Now, clearly, the Democratic Party is the only party left that is fighting for constitutional democracy in America.
So I invite you, the Carlsons, to leave the party that actually has left you, and join the Democratic Party. Seriously!
Wouldn’t it be inspiring to you to wake up each day in the certainty that your party has a decent human being in the White House? Wouldn’t it be a novel treat to know your president is not a pathological liar, nor racist and misogynistic, and who does not manage such challenges as the COVID-19 virus so incompetently as to permit the suffering and deaths of millions of Americans? Wouldn’t you welcome a president who considers the science, not his own self-gain or political convenience in matters of climate change, protecting our air and water, and the environment? And isn’t fighting for the right more rewarding than defending the wrong?
But the greatest benefit is that you will be on the right side of history as a Democrat today. I’m sure my fellow Democrats will welcome you as I do as converts to our last, best hope, in this, our last best place. Please consider joining us, my friends.
Bill Boughton is a retired veteran and business owner who lives in Missoula.