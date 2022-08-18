Carol Wald: Abortion is a human right

Reproductive justice exists only when all people have the social, political, cultural and economic power to make real choices about their bodies, sexuality, families and gender for themselves and for their communities. Parenthood without the resources to support healthy children is not real freedom.

One out of four people with child-bearing reproductive organs will have had an abortion before age 45 — though with the availability of Plan C (safe and effective abortion medication) that figure is far higher (PEW Research Center, 2022). Most abortions are chosen by people who already have children (Guttmacher Institute, 2019).

We know that health care outcomes for those of us who are low income, brown, indigenous, people of color, undocumented and nonbinary highlight the inequities we already face. Other countries provide universal health care; most have subsidized or free childcare; nearly all provide paid leave. Instead of protecting its citizens in this way as it should, the government is taking away our rights, one by one.

We are lucky to be living in Montana, where safe abortions (despite inequities) are still available — for now. Montana still allows abortion until 22-24 weeks. Our clinics and the organizations which help fund abortion and associated costs (travel, lodging, etc.) are prepared to continue providing care until our State government takes that right away. Plan C (the “abortion pill”) is still available through the mail for those who prefer their abortions at home and can’t get to a clinic. Countless volunteers have come forward to help existing organizations. Grassroots groups like The Reproductive Justice Working Group of Western MT DSA (westernmtdsa.org/reproductive-justice) are mobilizing and helping to educate folks and coordinate resources.

There's urgent work to be done to make sure our rights as Montanans don't get stolen by our State legislature and by Montana's Supreme Court. Montana LR-131, the misleadingly titled “Medical Care Requirements for Born-Alive Infants Measure”, is on the ballot November 8th. State law already prohibits “purposely, knowingly, or negligently causing the death of a premature infant born alive if the infant is viable”— that is, if the infant has a chance of survival outside the womb, even with artificial aid. For those of us wish to hold and say goodbye lovingly to a child who cannot live without extraordinary intervention this would be blindingly cruel. We must vote NO! Not providing adequate care for families with children is the real crime! We must vote for and support Ingrid Gustafson as Supreme Court Justice and vote for the candidates for Montana's Senate and House who have pledged to help us in this struggle. The U.S. congressional seat is up for grabs. Monica Tranel can, and must, beat Ryan Zinke. Those of us who favor Republican candidates should bear in mind that if abortion in Montana is criminalized, doctors, fearing the law and facing huge fines, will be reluctant to provide the needed care for incomplete miscarriage — something that many of us will unfortunately experience.

Let’s educate ourselves and each other for the elections on November 8th. Let’s flood the mail and phones of State legislators and demand that they respect our bodily autonomy and get the government off our bodies and into free health care, childcare, a livable wage and affordable housing. That’s what being “pro life” truly means.

Vote!