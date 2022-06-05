Carolyn Mehl and Jonathan Haufler: Unregulated coyote trapping on MT public lands

Just over a year ago while bird hunting in Montana, we had two of our bird dogs caught in snares set for coyotes. We saw the first dog get snared, and worked to free it, not realizing our second dog had also been snared while trying to return to us, and died before we could get to him. We were legally hunting on public land, and there was no way to know these lethal snares were present in the area.

In our investigations of how such distressing events might be avoided in the future, we discovered two disturbing facts. First, the deadliest trap for dogs recreating with their people on public lands, is a coyote snare. They are unmarked, baited, and as we discovered, can also be of a type known as a power-snare which requires special aircraft cable cutting pliers be carried at all times to quickly release a dog.

Second, we discovered that coyote trappers are unregulated in Montana, with the only requirement being they attach a name tag to the trap or snare. This is because coyotes are considered a “predatory animal” in Montana and as such fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Livestock; not FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission, as most Montanans believe.

Those trapping and snaring coyotes on public lands are not required to have a license, do not have to report any incidental (non-target species) captures, and have no regulations concerning when, where, how, or what kind of trap or snare is used. The lack of any regulations is apparently designed to allow considerable leeway in addressing predation on livestock but lack of regulation, when applied broadly across public lands, is an unacceptable threat to other recreational users of these lands.

For example, FWP licensed trappers are required to observe set-back restrictions along some types of public roads and trails, which coyote trappers can currently ignore. Licensed trappers have designated allowable seasons for furbearer species while coyote trappers can trap or snare at any time.

What can be done to reduce the potential for harm to legal users of public lands from the consequences of coyote trapping? To fully address this problem requires changes to existing state laws, by requiring all trapping activities fall under the laws and regulations administered by FWP.

To date, the Montana Legislature has not been forthcoming in addressing these long-standing concerns and instead, based on our experience, strongly caters to the interests of trappers and the livestock industry. This is not just a problem for Montana, as other western states with considerable public lands also do not adequately regulate coyote trapping.

As outdoor recreation increases, It is time public land agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, recognize the inadequacy of the state’s response and address the concerns of affected user groups. They should also be concerned with any type of trapping that is not being supervised by wildlife management professionals for impacts to other species and resources.

Wildlife management agencies and organizations, such as the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and The Wildlife Society, express support for regulated trapping. Consistent with this, public land agencies should require all trapping activities on public lands be regulated by a state wildlife management agency and limited to licensed trappers.

While these recommendations do not address all of the potential tragic outcomes related to this issue, it would at least provide some common-sense guidance for how trapping on public lands should be conducted, as well as allow for public input to a very controversial issue in Montana.

Carolyn Mehl and Jonathan Haufler, are Certified Wildlife Biologists. Jonathan Haufler is also a past-president of The Wildlife Society, the International organization for wildlife management professionals.

