Celebrate and invest in community with Missoula Gives

Springtime is always wonderful in western Montana, but this year it is especially welcome as we are able to get fully back in step with all that Missoula and the Bitterroot offer. In this spirit of renewed hope and energy, we encourage you to give back to our local non-profit community this coming week.

On Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6, the Missoula Community Foundation will host Missoula Gives, a 26-hour live fundraising event that aims to raise $1.5 million for more than 190 hard-working organizations in our community. These non-profits have been exceptionally resilient over the past two years. They have been creative in their programming, agile in their ability to stay solvent and steadfast in their commitment to their missions and constituencies.

This is to be applauded and celebrated.

Missoula Gives is an easy way to connect with and support the causes you care about. If you take a few minutes to navigate around MissoulaGives.org you can learn about the ever-growing number of organizations that support and sustain our community. And you will see how truly remarkable they are —how they engage us, entertain us, educate us and keep us invested in this place.

We want to thank our community partners who have given generously to make Missoula Gives a success: Clearwater Credit Union, The Good Food Store, Guild Mortgage, Boone Karlberg, Stockman Bank, Submittable, First Security Bank, INK Realty Group, Republic Services, KPAX, Trail 103.3, 104.5 The U, MissoulaEvents.net, Missoula Indoor Ads and The Missoulian.

Please join us! A gift of any amount enables you to play a part in thanking and lifting up our non-profit sector. Visit MissoulaGives.org, spread the word and give as generously as you are able.

Tony Crawford, Mark Anderson and Charity O'Connor are on the Executive Committee for the Missoula Community Foundation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0