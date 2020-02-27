Celebrating Montana’s public schools

In 1972, Montana citizens crafted our state Constitution to represent our guiding principles for decades to come. This group of 100 delegates from across Montana recognized education as our great equalizer and the key to a better future for the state we all cherish. In their wisdom, they forever enshrined our enduring promise and responsibility to all Montanans: “Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.”

This week I am celebrating Public Schools Week with educators, administrators and students across the nation.

Our public schools provide a gathering place for sporting events, community activities, academic clubs and theater productions. They bring life to our communities and provide boundless opportunities to our state’s most precious resource — our children.

Montana is also lucky to have some of the best public school teachers in the nation. Our teachers enter the profession because they are called to enrich the lives of young people in their communities. When they are not teaching or preparing lessons for the next day, they are organizing events and student clubs, mentoring and collaborating with other teachers, and taking advantage of professional development opportunities.

