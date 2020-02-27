Celebrating Montana’s public schools

In 1972, Montana citizens crafted our state Constitution to represent our guiding principles for decades to come. This group of 100 delegates from across Montana recognized education as our great equalizer and the key to a better future for the state we all cherish. In their wisdom, they forever enshrined our enduring promise and responsibility to all Montanans: “Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.”
This week I am celebrating Public Schools Week with educators, administrators and students across the nation.
Our public schools provide a gathering place for sporting events, community activities, academic clubs and theater productions. They bring life to our communities and provide boundless opportunities to our state’s most precious resource — our children.
Montana is also lucky to have some of the best public school teachers in the nation. Our teachers enter the profession because they are called to enrich the lives of young people in their communities. When they are not teaching or preparing lessons for the next day, they are organizing events and student clubs, mentoring and collaborating with other teachers, and taking advantage of professional development opportunities.
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately, more than any previous Public Schools Week, this year we celebrate our schools in the midst of funding crises in too many communities, teacher shortages across the state, an ongoing, coordinated assault on public education, and a legal battle in the highest court in the land that will determine the fate of public schools for generations to come.
To find the source of the deterioration of Montana’s public schools, look no further than our own Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen. In her short tenure at the Office of Public Instruction, she sat on a panel sponsored by out of state interests pushing for school privatization, and cheered for a federal budget proposal that would cut $30 million from Montana’s public schools — all while remaining silent on dangerous bills brought before the state legislature that would deny equal opportunity for every child to achieve their full potential.
We should be investing in our public schools, teachers and children, not slashing funding where it’s needed most. Montanans need a superintendent who will stand up for our education systems and go to bat for our teachers and school administrators who play such a vital role in shaping our children’s futures and the future of our beautiful state.
I am running for state superintendent of public instruction to restore real leadership to the Office of Public Instruction and to show up for all our children and the future of this great state — because the quality of a child’s education shouldn't depend on where they're born or how much money their family has.
I believe in our public schools and I will fight to protect them. This Public Schools Week, join me in securing and expanding that same opportunity for future generations.
Melissa Romano of Helena is a Democratic candidate for Montana superintendent of public instruction.