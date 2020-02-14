Celebrating 100 years of voter education and service

In 1920, 100 years ago, 20 million women were poised to become new voters with the passage of the 19th amendment. And like today’s 18-year-olds, these newly enfranchised women needed to learn the process of voting.

In anticipation of ratification of the 19th Amendment, the National American Suffrage Association met in February of 1920 in Chicago, a full six months before final adoption of the amendment, and formed the League of Women Voters, a "mighty political experiment" designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.

Today, Feb. 14, 2020, the League of Women Voters is 100 years old!

From the beginning, the League has been a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates or political parties but helps voters understand and participate in our political system. Voter service and voter education — that was the focus in 1920 and remains so today.

For the League, voter service has included helping voters understand the mechanics of voting. The newly enfranchised need to be registered to vote; absentee ballots explained; legislative districts, precincts and wards outlined; and physically marking the ballot demonstrated for those of all abilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}