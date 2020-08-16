Census and redistricting matter to Montana

Why does it matter if you are counted in the 2020 census? One reason is that Montana is poised to gain a second U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Montana’s one U.S. House district disproportionately represents more people than any other House district in the country. Montana is first in line to gain a second seat, based on current population projections. However, the Census Bureau doesn’t rely on population projections in apportioning House seats for every state; it uses real data from the 2020 census count.
As of this writing, Montana’s census response rate ranks 46th — we are lagging nearly all other states. About 400,000 Montanans have yet to be counted. Montana needs a complete count if we are to gain a second House district.
Another important reason to complete the census is to ensure fair representation in the Montana Legislature. Montana’s redistricting commission will use the 2020 census data to determine the boundaries for Montana’s state legislative districts and how the state will be divided into two U.S. House districts, if we gain that second seat. The process of drawing political district boundaries every 10 years, once the most recent census data is available, is called “redistricting.”
Redistricting can be controversial when state legislatures are directly involved in drawing the boundaries. When one political party is in the majority and controls a state legislature, that party typically draws district boundaries to favor the election of their candidates so that their party retains political control. This is called gerrymandering. Both Democrats and Republicans engage in gerrymandering in other states. Gerrymandering undermines our democracy because it produces unfair elections that do not reflect the will of the voters.
Fortunately for us, Montana’s 1972 Constitution removed the responsibility for drawing political district boundaries from the Legislature and created a free-standing redistricting commission. The leadership of the majority and minority political parties of the Montana House and Senate appoint four of the commissioners. This results in a balance of two commissioners from each party. These four choose the fifth commissioner, who also serves as the chair of the commission.
Montana’s 2020 Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has final authority to set the boundaries for Montana’s U.S. House districts and Montana’s Senate and House legislative districts. If we gain a second U.S. House seat, how will the redistricting commission divide Montana into two U.S. House districts? How will it draw the boundaries for Montana’s legislative districts?
You can be part of this process.
1. Fill out and return your census form and encourage everyone else to do the same. The deadline to respond is currently Sept. 30.
2. Learn more about redistricting. The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a free public webinar at 7 p.m. the evening of Aug. 20 on Redistricting in Montana: “A Second Congressional Seat for Montana? Redistricting after the 2020 Census,” featuring national redistricting expert Dr. Peter Miller, who graduated from Billings High School and is now a PhD researcher in political science with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School. Members of Montana’s redistricting commission will also be available to answer questions from the public. The webinar is hosted by the Brennan Center for Justice. Attendance in the webinar is free, but pre-registration is required and can be done through this link: https://bit.ly/39TvzoO.
3. Participate in Montana redistricting commission public meetings and hearings. Follow the redistricting commission’s meetings, public hearing schedule, and reports and documents at their website: https://leg.mt.gov/districting/2020-commission.
This is your chance to help shape the political future of Montana for the next 10 years!
Nancy Leifer and Nancy Maxson are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters Missoula.
