Census and redistricting matter to Montana

Why does it matter if you are counted in the 2020 census? One reason is that Montana is poised to gain a second U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Montana’s one U.S. House district disproportionately represents more people than any other House district in the country. Montana is first in line to gain a second seat, based on current population projections. However, the Census Bureau doesn’t rely on population projections in apportioning House seats for every state; it uses real data from the 2020 census count.

As of this writing, Montana’s census response rate ranks 46th — we are lagging nearly all other states. About 400,000 Montanans have yet to be counted. Montana needs a complete count if we are to gain a second House district.

Another important reason to complete the census is to ensure fair representation in the Montana Legislature. Montana’s redistricting commission will use the 2020 census data to determine the boundaries for Montana’s state legislative districts and how the state will be divided into two U.S. House districts, if we gain that second seat. The process of drawing political district boundaries every 10 years, once the most recent census data is available, is called “redistricting.”