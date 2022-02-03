Chamber doing things most people think just happen

Many times in daily conversations, we at the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce hear someone say, “I wish someone would _____________.”

We are collaborating and providing engagement with some of these wishes.

Childcare

"I wish someone would expand childcare in Missoula to provide more affordable, quality, dependable childcare for our workforce. Pay our childcare providers more and find ways to provide them benefits.”

The chamber has for the past four years worked to develop over seven childcare models creating possible new pathways for expansion of childcare in Missoula. The Missoula chamber was recognized for our efforts in encouraging childcare expansion by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and we were invited to the White House for their childcare summit in December of 2019 due to our leadership role in the state.

I was appointed by the governor in 2021 to chair the Montana Department of Health and Human Services Early Childhood Advisory Council for two years. This group makes suggestions and recommendations to improve childcare for the state's workforce and our providers. The state has millions of ARPA dollars to spend on childcare deserts and needs for our state. Business will have a voice in this process.

Workforce connection

“I wish someone would connect future workforce directly to businesses offering career pathways that 'earn while you learn.'”

For the past three years, the chamber has worked with Missoula County Public Schools counselors and local businesses to create a website to assist those students who are not two-year or four-year college bound directly to businesses willing to pay for training, while paying wages to grow their future workforce.

In January 2021, Gov. Gianforte approved the Montana Department of Labor to take over this website as a statewide website connecting all of the state to future workforce opportunities. The chamber worked for two years creating this website, and we are proud that it is now offered for the entire state. Go take a look at workforceconnections.mt.gov.

New business opportunities

“I wish someone would attract new business and economic development opportunities to Missoula and the state of Montana."

The chamber has a direct connection to and is working collaboratively with Frederick A. Van Den Abbell, who is responsible for business attraction in the state of Montana. The “Come Home Montana” campaign is promoted through the chamber’s relocation inquiry page. Visit ComeHomeMontana.com to learn more.

The chamber utilizes leads from our relocation page and those directly referred by the state, and and connects these new businesses to local business leaders to answer their questions and support jobs that fit in Montana. If the first connection is with the chamber, we have a direct line to the state to provide that level of support to new businesses considering relocating to our area.

Rapid workforce training

“I wish someone would work to support our University of Montana to expand Accelerate MT to deliver rapid workforce training."

I have a seat on the Montana Department of Labor's ARPA rapid retraining task force. This group was charged with working with two-year and four-year colleges, as well as private training. The chamber has been the constant connecting voice between this opportunity and leadership at the University of Montana, ensuring that our local university has the opportunity for funding to expand on their current Accelerate MT programs.

The top six areas of rapid training are construction, manufacturing, medical, mental health, information technology and cyber security. If you have a business in one of these sectors, connect today with your chamber to ensure your needs are heard for trainings.

In conclusion, your chamber (missoulachamber.com) is doing things most people think just happen. Please consider joining your local chamber and help us as we work to represent businesses as an advocacy voice in all things business and workforce.

Kim Latrielle is president and CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.

