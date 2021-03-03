Change the filibuster rule – for whose benefit?

Over the past two decades both parties in the U.S. Senate have threatened to repeal the century-old filibuster by use of the so-called “nuclear option.” That term described the rare parliamentary procedure used to change the historic role the filibuster played in ensuring individual members’ unqualified leverage over the Senate floor.

Controversy around the privilege began in the 1800s; and use of the device (which often held up Senate business) eventually led the chamber to impose limits on it. Consequently, in 1917 the Senate adopted a rule to allow it to invoke cloture and cut off debate by a 2/3rds vote.

In 1975, the number was amended reducing the votes necessary for cloture down to 3/5ths or 60 out of 100 senators. That threshold was respected for decades during trying political times in order to protect the rights of the minority position in our country’s most deliberative body. However, by the early 2000s both parties began to force 60-vote margins more frequently on substantive bills as well as for judicial and presidential appointees. Members began to talk of eliminating the time-honored privilege altogether, but refrained out of deference to the institutional protection it afforded the minority.