Char Davis: Should you support CI-121?

Friends, the question here is should you sign the petition to place CI-121 on the ballot. Why would you consider doing that? Well, I did some research and here are some of the positive things you should know.

It is interesting to note that there are 34 other states that have property tax cap type programs for their residential property owners. Within these 34 states, realtors are still selling and buying properties, local police and fires departments are still operating, and schools are still open.

Another interesting fact that I discovered is that in 2015 the Montana Legislature changed the way residential properties would be reassessed. They noticed that there was an increase of out-of staters moving into Montana. They soon realized that if the 6-year reassessment process, with residential property owners paying only 1/6 of that value, was changed to a 2-year reassessment process more tax dollars would be paid. The fact is, that within a 4-year period, 2015-2019, $70,000,000 more tax dollars were paid by Montanans to the state.

What will CI-121 do for you?

First, it would put the brakes on the 2-year assessment process. Second, it would roll back property tax valuations to 2019. Third, the taxes on your home could increase only up to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. Fourth: predictability. You will know what your property tax payments will be over time and that allows first-time buyers to plan their future tax expenses. Fifth, it’s a Constitutional Initiative so, the Legislature cannot change it or hide it in another piece of legislation to get rid of it.

Friends, please dismiss the misleading and bulling ways of the special-interest groups. Don’t forget who you are! You are the taxpayers of Montana. Make your voices heard. Sign the petition to give yourself and others the opportunity to decide! Don’t allow the Legislature, lobbyists or the special-interest groups tax you out of your home!

Visit cappropertytaxes.com to download, sign and send in your petition before you have to consider selling your home.

Char Davis is a committee member for CI-121 and a home owner.

