The first Monday in May is designated as Melanoma Monday by the American Academy of Dermatology. This day is for the purpose of promoting awareness about melanoma skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a malignant skin cancer that can be deadly. It causes only 1% of all skin cancers, but a majority of all skin cancer deaths.

Many may be aware that there are personal risk factors at play in those who develop melanoma. Persons with light skin color, green or blue eyes, and blonde or red hair are most at risk. Persons with skin of color can also develop this form of skin cancer, just less often. Any person with a personal or family history of melanoma, and anyone with many moles is at risk. Excessive UV (ultraviolet) light exposure from the sun or from prior indoor tanning bed use increases the chance of melanoma as well.

Yet it may be news to some that what occupation you select may also increase your risk of developing malignant melanoma.

Firefighters have recently been found to be at increased risk for developing melanoma. An article published in 2017 in JAMA Dermatology by Moore and colleagues reported that Florida firefighters had rates of melanoma higher than what was found in the general population of Florida. The firefighters were also being diagnosed at younger ages than the average age of diagnosis in the general U.S. population. Additional studies from around the world have confirmed the risk in firefighters. It is not clear at this time whether the melanoma risk is strictly from UV light exposure, or if it can also be linked to chemicals used in firefighting or from toxins encountered in fighting fires.

Airline pilots and cabin crew are also at increased risk for developing melanoma. An article published in 2015 JAMA Dermatology by Sanlorenzo and colleagues confirmed that pilots and cabin crew have about twice the risk of developing melanoma compared with the general population. They also have an increased risk of dying from melanoma. A follow-up study by the researchers found that pilots flying for about an hour at average cruising altitudes receive about the same UVA dose as that from a 20-minute tanning bed session. They note that since UV light is a known risk factor for melanoma, it is relevant that a subtype of this radiation, UVA, may not be completely blocked by all aircraft windshields.

Melanoma can sometimes develop in the back of the eye. This type of melanoma, called ocular melanoma, is a particular and known risk to welders who are exposed to UV radiation from the welding arc. Also, researchers from around the world have looked at the UV exposures of workers in the fields of construction, agriculture, military/defense work and land transport and are giving cautionary warnings about increasing risk in these fields as well. In fact, there is concern that the increased risk of melanoma in female agricultural workers is not just from UV light but from pesticide exposures as well.

Although melanoma can be deadly, it is most curable when it is caught early. Performing a monthly self-skin exam can help to identify growths on your skin that are new or changing. Prevention is also important. Seek the shade when possible. When in the sun, whether for leisure or for work, cover up with sun-protective clothing, a hat, and UV-protective sun glasses. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed skin of at least SPF 30-50, and reapply it every two hours. Have a skin cancer screening done by a dermatologist if you have personal or occupational risk factors for melanoma.

When you are at work, have caution, for melanoma might be at work on you.