Charlotte L. Kutsch: Be aware of melanoma

The first Monday in May has been designated Melanoma Monday by the American Academy of Dermatology. The day is to educate and to remind us that melanoma skin cancer is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer. Melanoma has been steadily increasing in incidence in Americans over the past few decades. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that 99,780 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, and that 7,650 will die from melanoma this year.

Melanoma can start as a new mole, or as a mole that is changing. It can be flat or raised. It may have an irregular shape; it can have multiple colors. It may have no symptoms at all.

Much of melanoma is preventable by avoidance of over-exposure to the sun, and by avoidance of tanning bed use. If caught early by self-checks and skin cancer screenings, many cases of melanoma are treatable. In some patients, family history plays a role. Your genetics and the color of your skin are a factor too. Persons with lighter skin tones — blue or green eyes, red or blonde hair — are most at risk for melanoma in sun-exposed areas of their skin.

Not all melanoma is caused by exposure to the sun, however, and this is especially true in people with skin of color (SOC.)

People with SOC tend to have darker skin tones and eye color, and their skin may be less likely to burn in the sun. This includes persons of African, Asian, Latino, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Native American descent.

In people with SOC, their melanomas are less likely to be found in areas typically exposed to sunlight. Their cancers may be on their palms and soles, in their nails, genital areas, or even inside the mouth or on the lips. Many patients and their health care providers may think that these patients are immune to melanoma because of their darker skin color, but this is not the case. In fact, low public awareness of this fact may keep many people with SOC out of doctors’ offices and unlikely to seek care for their melanomas. This could result in thicker, more advanced melanomas and delays in diagnosis.

A recent article by Chen et. al. in the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology reported that although the overall incidence of melanoma stabilized from 2010 to 2018, the subset of thick melanoma has continued to increase. Thick melanoma can be more deadly. And according to the authors, individuals with lower socioeconomic status and members of minority groups, specifically Hispanic patients, were more likely to be diagnosed with thicker melanoma tumors.

To reduce the risk of melanoma skin cancer, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that all persons seek shade and wear clothing that protects their skin from the sun. Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going outside. Reapply it after swimming or after 1.5-2 hours in the sun. Never use tanning beds or sunlamps. And check yourself and those you love. Get screened if you see anything of concern. Melanoma does not discriminate — we are all at risk.

Charlotte L. Kutsch, MD, FAAD, Board-certified in Dermatology, practicing at Family Dermatology Clinic, on the campus of Community Medical Center, Missoula.

