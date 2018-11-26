DeSmet Elementary is embroiled in a battle with the City of Missoula to protect the student’s health and safety from a zoning policy that not only threatens the school district, but will dictate the core values of the Missoula community for years to come. From the outside looking in, this struggle is a microcosm of the larger national struggle on identity and direction. Who and what do we value, and who will ultimately bear the burden. Our elected officials, county commissioners, city council and school boards should be working collaboratively and effectively to help guide decisions and become stewards of the future of the community. We can chart a viable course for the future of Missoula, the Industrial Park and DeSmet.
With the DeSmet School District this process fell apart 20 years ago. The school board has waited two decades to redress this issue. The main argument centers on school siting guidelines. The federal government, most states and municipalities create school siting guidelines and zoning restrictions around schools precisely to protect the most cherished asset of a community, its children. This, however, is lacking in Missoula.
“State and local policies and practices should support school locations that promote healthy people and healthy behaviors… supporting revitalization efforts; strengthening fiscal responsibility; increasing transportation choices; providing opportunities to live, work, play and attend school in convenient locations…” (EPA School Siting Guidelines section 4.3) They further state in the Siting Criteria Considerations that communities “locate a school so that large portion of the student body lies within ½ mile of the school.” The zoning around a school is a delicate discussion that involves a diverse set of community members and leaders. The only way to properly address the needs of the community is to conduct a thorough and transparent review with meaningful public involvement.
These advisory groups discuss all the comprehensive zoning issues associated with creating a safe, nurturing environment to gather and educate our children. Oregon’s School Siting Handbook, “Planning for Schools and Livable Communities,” lists the steps for a “coordinated school siting process,” noting that the school understands its needs far better than other local governmental entities. In this process stakeholders are identified and there is purposeful engagement of the community. Even though cities and counties create land use plans, they seldom do more than list the location of schools. Comprehensive land use maps should show projected growth and identify sites for future school locations or expansion of existing schools that can be better utilized by the existing infrastructure. Residential zoning is centered around existing schools or areas where future schools will be located.
It is important to understand how viable school zoning and planning works throughout America, because it isn’t working that way here in Missoula. I am sure if the city came forward with a zoning plan to wrap Rattlesnake Elementary, Chief Charlo Elementary, or Jeannette Rankin Elementary school in light industrial zoning there would be a powerful outcry and outrage at the mere suggestion of it. The basic comment would be “what are you thinking!” DeSmet children deserve the same attention from the community.
The DeSmet School Board has asked for public engagement with all the stakeholders to work out a viable solution to this situation. We are asking for it again. Collaborative government doesn’t work with one party using authoritarian tactics to jam through a proposal that would be unacceptable in any other neighborhood in Missoula. DeSmet is requesting that the area from Kestrel Lane to Butler Creek (the creek) and from the interstate to Broadway, be set aside for open collaborative community discussions on mixed use zoning.