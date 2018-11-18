Rep. Kimberly Dudik, D-Missoula, represents House District 94 in the Montana Legislator. She sponsored House Bill 64 in the 2017 legislative session and House Bill 612 in the 2015 legislative session that created and fine-tuned the Child Abuse and Neglect Court Diversion Project with the bipartisan collaboration of her colleagues on the Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on the Judicial Branch, Law Enforcement, and Justice.