Child care programs need funding to provide essential service

Thank you, Early Childhood Services Bureau, for CARES ACT payments. Thank you, administrator Jamie Palagi, for saying early childhood providers are essential to the economy, and teacher and child relationships are crucial for security and positive development. It's a start; however, Montana, we have a problem.
There is need for child care! Parents are spending their last nickel affording the best they can, providers are poor and a pandemic exacerbated the circumstances. Montana announced in May 7 newspapers, provision of money from the CARES ACT ($3,000 or $8,000), which did not differentiate large or small centers or address underlying bigger issues in the field of early childhood education.
Montana lost Preschool Development Grant funding, lost LAUNCH grant moneys, lost all state preschool funding, lost focus on preschoolers and supporting the child care work force.
Look how challenging parents are finding home schooling! There are genuine, flourishing skills educators are gifted with who enjoy children daily, and teach them successfully. Child care/preschool crews are the foundation of the education chain, yet least appreciated when it comes to income, respect and support. All essential!
A Hunt Institute publication showed there will be nine children for each child care slot in Montana now. Nearly 40% of programs closed. Early childhood establishments are fragile. Guidance weeks into the shutdown was late. Programs closed before learning “essential.” Others stayed open, yet policy for physical distancing/Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations are tough to imagine at full enrollment.
Providers are not making profits to be considered anything but low income; most cannot afford local chambers of commerce. Long hours, staffing challenges, low wages are there, yet I am not writing to complain, but provide suggestions if another round of money is available to tackle some perceived true needs for this industry I adore.
Kudos to those who participate in STARS to Quality because they care enough to work on skills, training and improvement with materials and interactions. Hoops to leap through to minimal enhanced funding still rarely enough to pay above minimum wage, and rarely enough to consider providing health insurance. In fact, if uncovered by family members, most child care employees do not have health insurance, yet all were deemed essential to serve children of other essential employees, including those directly caring for COVID-19 patients.
Target the true need. Rather than a set amount per program, perhaps it is time to work toward repairing early childhood’s professional career. Please, consider suggested funding ideas to improve childcare and early childhood programs re-opening from this pandemic, and if any additional funding develops:
- Limit attendance, 10 children program/classroom (reduce ratios, improve distancing).
- Hazard pay.
- Best Beginning funding, all families, at least 60 days while applying for work, without regard to income.
- Consulting for grief, anxiety, stress, trauma, all providers.
- Tax incentives child care/preschools.
- Waive co-payments, families affected by COVID-19.
- Pay care of children of essential workers no matter their income.
- Establish procedures if parent, staff, or child get coronavirus, and how again re-open.
- Enhanced wages/bonuses programs willing to meet needs of night/non-traditional workers.
- Link providers to health insurance. Reduce fear-seeking medical attention, provide payment in case of illness, or quarantine.
- Pay per-child-enrolled rate future support.
- Fully pay CACFP amounts as if all children present during pandemic shut down.
- Deep cleaning of facilities.
- Fund masks, sanitizer and thermometers.
- Celebrate providers who stayed open, and support those who, without timely guidance, closed. Keep all state funding at level of full enrollment before shutdown.
- Provide business memberships for childcare programs.
Meek voices, and already low-income/disadvantaged early childhood professionals, seem to lack regard. I hope this letter provides some ideas of the true needs of these caring, essential and deserving individuals.
This opinion is signed by the following early learning care professionals: Joan Kuehn, Missoula; Lucy Beltz, Columbia Falls; Sheryl Hutzenbiler, Lockwood; and Melissa Eastlick, Missoula.
