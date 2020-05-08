Child care programs need funding to provide essential service

A Hunt Institute publication showed there will be nine children for each child care slot in Montana now. Nearly 40% of programs closed. Early childhood establishments are fragile. Guidance weeks into the shutdown was late. Programs closed before learning “essential.” Others stayed open, yet policy for physical distancing/Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations are tough to imagine at full enrollment.

Providers are not making profits to be considered anything but low income; most cannot afford local chambers of commerce. Long hours, staffing challenges, low wages are there, yet I am not writing to complain, but provide suggestions if another round of money is available to tackle some perceived true needs for this industry I adore.

Kudos to those who participate in STARS to Quality because they care enough to work on skills, training and improvement with materials and interactions. Hoops to leap through to minimal enhanced funding still rarely enough to pay above minimum wage, and rarely enough to consider providing health insurance. In fact, if uncovered by family members, most child care employees do not have health insurance, yet all were deemed essential to serve children of other essential employees, including those directly caring for COVID-19 patients.