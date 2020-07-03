Choice of fight or flight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the wreckage of 20th century media, journalists write opinion instead of news. This disheveled mess misidentifies official murders.

Eugene Buffin of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was harassed to death in 1997 by environmental activists and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Journalists lied to claim that he had committed suicide to avoid punishment. The same fate took Thomas P. Fortino of Rochester, New York, in 1998.

The new century emerged with hope but Don Harkins identified EPA misdeeds and died in 2009 at Eugene, Oregon, victim of a poison that tends to be held only in the hands of government.

Environmental activists and EPA officers aren’t the only murderers. Suspicion alone caused the federal killings of a young mother and son in 1992 at Ruby Ridge. The massacre of otherwise homeless residents at the Branch Davidian compound in 1993 ended the lives of 86 children and adults. Agents could “Waco” whole ethnic groups now.

Officers revved up 2016 by taking the life of LaVoy Finicum. Fear is justified.