Choked up: Slate of bills seeks to expand trapping, target wolves in Montana

Rep. Paul Fielder continues his one-man mission to destroy wolves in Montana. Fielder, to date, has introduced bills that would allow for the trapping of wolves on private lands without written permission or contact phone number, to allow wolves to be killed as part of combo game licenses, to expand the hunting and trapping seasons on wolves, to allow more reciprocity with other neighboring states so more trappers can come to our state, and most egregiously is now pushing to allowing the snaring of wolves by trappers.

This is part of a relentless effort by trappers for complete control of our public lands and to make hiking, skiing and boating a dangerous risk for the 99.5% of people in this state who do not trap. Where is the need? Where is the demand for such legislation? In most cases the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission has authority to make such changes, but Fielder is on a personal mission to destroy wolves.

Fielder’s war on wolves ignores the priceless value of the very predators who restore our dry, eroded lands and contain chronic wasting disease. Time after time in legislative committee hearings, he paints a false picture of wolves killing all the elk all over the state. He complains that elk around Thompson Falls are gone. In fact, it was never strong elk country. Across the state there are about 40,000 more elk than in 1995, when wolves were released in Yellowstone.