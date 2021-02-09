Choked up: Slate of bills seeks to expand trapping, target wolves in Montana

Rep. Paul Fielder continues his one-man mission to destroy wolves in Montana. Fielder, to date, has introduced bills that would allow for the trapping of wolves on private lands without written permission or contact phone number, to allow wolves to be killed as part of combo game licenses, to expand the hunting and trapping seasons on wolves, to allow more reciprocity with other neighboring states so more trappers can come to our state, and most egregiously is now pushing to allowing the snaring of wolves by trappers.
This is part of a relentless effort by trappers for complete control of our public lands and to make hiking, skiing and boating a dangerous risk for the 99.5% of people in this state who do not trap. Where is the need? Where is the demand for such legislation? In most cases the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission has authority to make such changes, but Fielder is on a personal mission to destroy wolves.
Fielder’s war on wolves ignores the priceless value of the very predators who restore our dry, eroded lands and contain chronic wasting disease. Time after time in legislative committee hearings, he paints a false picture of wolves killing all the elk all over the state. He complains that elk around Thompson Falls are gone. In fact, it was never strong elk country. Across the state there are about 40,000 more elk than in 1995, when wolves were released in Yellowstone.
Snaring is torture for wildlife, stated Dr. Winston Vickers, wildlife research veterinarian. Wolves have muscular necks and can suffer for days before dying in snares. Snares do not always grab the neck; it could be a leg or several legs; the animal may lose a limb before death in prolonged agony. Snares and traps already layer the landscape, why add more? The bill does not mention the new power snares, snares with a trigger that causes them to cinch instantly. These snares can cut off a limb or kill your pet, hunting dogs, and search and rescue dogs in seconds.
While states like New Mexico are poised to end recreational trapping permanently, Montana’s Legislature seems determined to expand trapping and killing of wildlife indiscriminately. Trappers are emboldened here, with no regard for public safety of the vast majority of Montanans. On public lands, we all have a right to recreate without fear of traps and snares for ourselves, our children and dogs. We hope Governor Gianforte will stop this taking of public and private lands and this inflicting of unnecessary anguish and suffering of all our wildlife. Recreation and tourism are economic engines for Montana. Wolves alone generate $35 million in counties surrounding Yellowstone from visitors who come to marvel at wolves’ intelligence and wild beauty.
Wholesale trapping and snaring doesn’t reflect our values. Most people in Montana simply want to see wildlife in the wild. They want to boat on a river and not fear jumping into a conibear trap, glimpse a wolf, an otter. With the slaughter of wolves that Representative Fielder is aggressively pitching, we stand to lose the soul of Montana, the last refuge for many rare and sensitive species. Meriwether Lewis called wolves the shepherds of the buffalo, they kept the herds healthy and strong, as they do for all ungulates.
The House Fish and Wildlife Committee had its first hearing on the snaring bill last week. Please write to the members and to Governor Gianforte and oppose Fielder’s trapping bills. We don’t have to be choked off our lands by a tiny minority demanding total control.
Stephen Capra is executive director of Footloose Montana.