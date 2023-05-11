Jim Peterson’s claim of the Knotty Pine Project in the Kootenai National Forest (KNF) is within earshot of Libby (Certainty, jobs and hope; Missoulian Apr 30) is inaccurate, as is the assertion it lies within Libby’s Wildland Urban Interface [WUI]. By what definition? Certainly not the 1.5 miles as defined, if generously and unscientifically, in 16 U.S. Code § 6511. Two major rivers and several large mountains buffer downtown Libby from Knotty Pine.

While we cannot speak for Mr. Peterson’s financial support, the Yaak Valley Forest Council (YVFC) and other environmental groups do not profit from litigation. Under the Equal Access to Justice Act, first we must win, and then the only recoverable funds are attorney fees and court expenses. Rest assured each of our recent “victories” have actually cost us tens of thousands of dollars. Justice and integrity come with cost. But sure, we benefit. The payoff is a healthy forest that provides refuge for all species amidst the destabilizing climatic conditions we’ve created.

“Serial litigator” is a captivating term. What term would we use for the agency breaking the law? Serial offender? Implying we obstruct progress and endanger communities is boring timber-war style slander. For nearly 30 years YVFC has been serving our community in all manners possible.

YVFC collaborates on projects on the Kootenai. We fully participate in the pre-scoping and scoping process. It’s the U.S. Forest Service that is not truly collaborating. Assembling a small cohort of industry-friendly groups to rubber-stamp “cut and paste” projects while ignoring the rest of the community and best available science fails to reach our threshold of meaningful collaboration. We participate in more committees and subcommittees than any agency or non-profit in Lincoln County. We show up and speak our supporters’ values and hold firm to best available science. How is that not collaboration?

YVFC has increasingly had legal disagreements with the Kootenai National Forest. We also have a history of on-the-ground cooperative work with the KNF. Our restoration partnership program benefits public forests, water, and wildlife. We’re concerned and confused; why does the KNF continue to avoid commonsense suggestions for focusing thinning around structures? Why so many clearcuts — and such giants — in grizzly recovery zones? We recently successfully lobbied for over $19 million for restoration activity on the KNF. We never dreamed KNF leadership would seek to convert those public monies to thousand-acre backcountry clearcuts, calling it “resilience.”

Anyone desiring protection for public land can only bring a legal case if an agency fails to comply with the law. An injunction is granted when plaintiffs demonstrate they have a high probability of prevailing. The KNF — as required by law — once again failed to consider full impacts to grizzly bears. If agencies would comply with the law, there would be no “serial litigation.” Currently, the KNF lacks accountability; there’s no penalty for continuing to plan illegal projects that end up costing vast amounts of time and money. They are throwing darts at the wall with impunity.

Our national forests are not 60-year-cycle tree farms; they are home to our water and wildlife. The ancient trees targeted for clearcutting in the proposed Black Ram Project have proved their capacity to withstand previous changing climatic conditions. They represent hope in a warming climate. Once cut, those ancient forests can’t be put back on the stump — they’re gone forever.

YVFC works hard every day to preserve one of our wildest remaining places, while continuing to create sustainable jobs in the forest. But don’t take our word for it. Come visit us in the Yaak, Mr. Peterson, and witness the facts. Clearcuts and new roads have not protected Yaak grizzlies, nor have they safeguarded anyone — not even Canada, the nearest neighbor — from fire. Stop losing taxpayer money with illegal sales, and enough with the frivolous name-calling. Stop wasting taxpayer dollars and, it seems, losing on purpose.