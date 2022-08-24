 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUEST VIEW

Chris Morgan: War on wolf management

  • 0

In today’s society it’s no surprise factual information is being ignored to push an agenda. The North American model of wildlife conservation is under attack by special interest groups funded largely by out-of-state revenue.

Montana has been utilizing a patch occupancy model to estimate it’s wolf population since 2016. Prior to patch occupancy, populations were estimated through numerous techniques, all of which were labor intensive and arguably less accurate. This change happened under a different governor and a different fish and wildlife committee. All of a sudden, these preservation groups are saying it’s an inaccurate model and that we should “follow the science”. They blame our current governor and his committee for utilizing population data through this method to avoid federal re-listing of the grey wolf in Montana. Prior to this year they had no issues with this method.

These concerns stem from last year’s legislative session where several bills were introduced and passed to help reduce wolf numbers to levels consistent with the original objective goals. Although new tools were provided to help increase wolf harvest, end of the year totals came in well below the statewide threshold set by the committee.

People are also reading…

During the 2008 delisting process, population goals were set to maintain a minimum of 30 breeding pairs and 300 total wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Area. Ideal total population numbers were 1,100 wolves. It was noted that a population above 1,500 wolves would be hard to maintain and would be considered the maximum carrying capacity for the region.

Current population estimates put Idaho at 1,543 wolves, Montana at 1,141 wolves, and Wyoming at 161 wolves in their trophy wolf management area (they don’t report the entire state, but estimates are in the 400 ballpark). This brings the conservative total to over 2,800 wolves, nearly double the amount of animals considered to be the biological carrying capacity.

Regardless of where you stand on this topic, the fact remains wolves are not in peril. I’m not certain which science these groups are asking us to follow, but it’s definitely not the science provided by those who originated wolf reintroduction and population goals. The goal never was to have as many wolves possible on the landscape. As is the case almost always in the natural world, quantity is not quality.

Chris Morgan has been a lifelong outdoorsman. His education background is in wildlife, forestry and range management. He is a member of the Montana Trapper's Association as well as numerous other state and federal organizations. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robbie Liben: What is Socialism?

Robbie Liben: What is Socialism?

Governor Schweitzer (“GOP smear word rings hollow,” Missoulian, July 17) rightly calls out Republican smears of any person or idea, however mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News