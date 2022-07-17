Chris Servheen and Collin O’Mara: Bill to aid Montana's at-risk wildlife needs support

From cutthroat trout to grizzly bear, Montana is home to some of our nation’s most cherished fish and wildlife. But right now, more than 120 species across the state are at heightened risk of extinction and need our help, as they face threats from habitat loss and fragmentation, invasive species, prolonged drought and intensifying fires.

It’s part of a larger national trend where more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging toward extinction.

Fortunately, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help save Montana’s incredibly rich biodiversity through a bipartisan bill in Congress called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. The bill is designed to fund proactive, collaborative, and locally led efforts to help recover at-risk fish, wildlife and plant species. Montana will receive more than $28 million annually. It’s a solution that matches the magnitude of the wildlife crisis.

The Recovering America's Wildlife Act has incredible bipartisan momentum. The House passed the bill in June, on a bipartisan basis. The bill has 35 co-sponsors in the Senate, including 16 Republicans. With Sen. Tester as a current co-sponsor, we need support from Sen. Daines to get it across the finish line.

Here’s why the bill makes sense for Montana: We can build upon the locally driven and collaborative successes that have been the hallmark of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For decades, the agency has done innovative work with the fees and taxes paid by hunters and anglers to restore game and fish species such as elk and Arctic grayling.

With 16 species in Montana already federally listed as threatened and endangered and dozens more headed that way unless we act, we need collaborative recovery successes more than ever. Prolonged drought and raging wildfires coupled with Montana’s growth and the accompanying increase in water use requires new innovative solutions to keep Montana’s fish and wildlife thriving.

That’s where the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act comes in. It prioritizes proactive, local collaboration and innovation to save the full diversity of wildlife, rather than waiting until species decline until the point where primarily federal regulation is needed. It’s the ultimate ounce of prevention.

The $28 million annually for Montana would unleash a new era of conservation for westslope cutthroat trout, sage grouse, and dozens of other species. Further, the bill will also provide funding to Montana’s 12 federally recognized tribes, who are responsible for managing millions of acres but have never had dedicated resources.

This collaborative, non-regulatory, locally driven approach of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act should appeal to the common-sense conservatism of Sen. Daines. We’re hopeful that he will co-sponsor the bill and support it once it is on the floor.

After all, what would Montana be without its wildlife? Outdoor recreation that’s largely dependent upon healthy wildlife populations contributes more than $7 billion annually to Montana’s economy. The state has awe-inspiring public lands and waterways, but it's majestic wildlife that truly brings them to life.

Inaction is the ally of extinction. We urge Montana’s leaders to seize this incredible opportunity to save wildlife through collaboration by helping pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.