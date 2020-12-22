Christmas reminder to celebrate miracles

Opinion editor's note: The Carlsons' column has been a regular feature on the Missoulian's Opinion page for the past year. While they may continue writing from time to time in the future, this is their last regular column. In the New Year, the Missoulian will be expanding its efforts to bring even more local voices to its Opinion pages.
Christmas is a very special holiday, not only for many Americans, but for people throughout the world. Although there is a secular side to Christmas, it is fundamentally the observance and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a reminder that God is the author of miracles and Jesus is the hope for mankind.
But for Christian and non-Christian alike, Christmas is a festive time to gather with family and friends, eat lots of food; and a time for gift giving. Christmas was not always corporately celebrated in America. In fact, it wasn’t until December 1789 that it was universally celebrated throughout the country, and was not an official holiday until June 26, 1870.
During the Revolutionary War, by the winter of 1777, many colonials were without adequate supplies, some even without shoes and the necessary clothing to sustain them through the winter. The weary troops gathered at Valley Forge to rest and regroup. They remained there until the summer of 1778. It was during that time of recuperation and rebuilding that a rag-tag group of farmers and merchants became an organized and formidable Colonial Army ready to defeat the British. Prior to that, the British had easily won many battles against the colonists.
It did not look good for General Washington; in fact, there was talk of replacing him. Without a doubt, the Americans needed a miracle. It took a couple of events to help change the course of the war. Call them coincidences or miracles, the fact remains that what transpired occurred when Washington’s army desperately needed divine intervention.
During the summer of 1776, British General Howe had over 32,000 British forces surrounding 8,000 Americans in Brooklyn. The odds were overwhelming, and it didn’t look good for Washington and his troops. But what happened became the first of two weather-related events that changed the course of the war. A summer storm gathered and a heavy fog rolled in allowing the American troops to flee under cover of darkness. They survived to fight another day.
That following December, a winter storm occurred, giving cover to George Washington's troops. This allowed them to cross the Delaware River undetected. The British did not believe that the Americans would advance in such terrible weather and not on Christmas Eve. But, thanks to the weather, the Americans were able to attack the British and Hessian forces and advance to Trenton, New Jersey. Two American soldiers died in the battle due to the freezing weather, and only one was wounded. Fifteen-hundred Hessians surrendered to General Washington in the morning.
Over 2,000 years ago what appeared to be a bright star in the eastern sky was looked upon as a miracle by shepherds and the Magi. Even the rulers of their day were concerned about its meaning, and if it announced a threat to their power. This Christmas we can look to the sky to observe this same natural event that created the star over Bethlehem announcing the birth of Jesus. This natural phenomenon only occurs every 800 years or so when Jupiter and Saturn converge and are closest to one another. The brilliant light they create in the sky gives the appearance of a luminous star.
Our personal miracles may not change history, but they can have a positive effect on the people we love. So, let’s look for the return of that Bethlehem Star in the Montana sky. Let it be a reminder that God is still in the miracle business, and we are all blessed to live in America.
Merry Christmas from the Carlsons.
