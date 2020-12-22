Christmas reminder to celebrate miracles

It did not look good for General Washington; in fact, there was talk of replacing him. Without a doubt, the Americans needed a miracle. It took a couple of events to help change the course of the war. Call them coincidences or miracles, the fact remains that what transpired occurred when Washington’s army desperately needed divine intervention.

During the summer of 1776, British General Howe had over 32,000 British forces surrounding 8,000 Americans in Brooklyn. The odds were overwhelming, and it didn’t look good for Washington and his troops. But what happened became the first of two weather-related events that changed the course of the war. A summer storm gathered and a heavy fog rolled in allowing the American troops to flee under cover of darkness. They survived to fight another day.

That following December, a winter storm occurred, giving cover to George Washington's troops. This allowed them to cross the Delaware River undetected. The British did not believe that the Americans would advance in such terrible weather and not on Christmas Eve. But, thanks to the weather, the Americans were able to attack the British and Hessian forces and advance to Trenton, New Jersey. Two American soldiers died in the battle due to the freezing weather, and only one was wounded. Fifteen-hundred Hessians surrendered to General Washington in the morning.