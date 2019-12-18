Christmas is hard upon us. And as I write this, I’ve still not developed a wish list to “Santa” for my loving spouse. By not being a collector of things, if you eliminate gray hairs, and with all my power tools in good condition, my options are limited. There’s always chocolate and beer. And she has “empty wish list” guilt as well; nothing’s been posted on my coffee mug. And I’m certainly not crazy enough to surprise her with a Peloton.
As I ponder a possible wish list, I’ll warm up by placing a few seasonal requests with you, dear readers. Happily, no wrapping is required and there's zero cost. However, I believe/hope they’ll be “priceless.” Please get me the following:
Gift No. 1: Write your representative; save a life.
My state representatives are Dick Barnett (Senate District 45) and Katie Sullivan (House District 89); you can find yours with a “find my representative” search. I’ve written them regarding a critical safety issue and am asking you to do the same. That issue is texting while driving.
Montana has the dubious distinction of being the only state that has absolutely no restrictions on texting when behind the wheel. Nationally recognized agencies that review and report on traffic statistics have found TWD (texting while driving) to be the new DUI when it comes to being a leading contributor to fatal crashes. The risks, and resulting carnage, of drivers with their eyes glued to a screen instead of observing the road in front of them should be obvious to anyone with a pulse. Nevertheless, the people we’ve elected to, in part, provide us with a safe, healthy environment apparently continue to believe (in pathetic contrast to the rest of the country) that TWD is no big deal.
Gift No. 2: A little piece of tape with one word written on it: Patience.
“The boy has no patience!” said Yoda, regarding his concerns about training a young Luke Skywalker ("Star Wars Episode IV"). Whether in this galaxy or one “far, far away,” patience, as the saying goes, is a virtue. When driving, it can be a lifesaving virtue. If we reflect on our driving experience, it becomes quite obvious that impatience is often a major factor in risky behaviors behind the wheel (or, if biking, the handlebars). Speeding, tailgating, jumping lanes, cutting others off with risky turns and running red lights or stop signs — it is typically a lack of patience, being in a hurry, that produces these dangerous actions. Impatience can be especially prevalent as we rush around for last-minute gifts. But counteracting this inclination could be the most important gift; literally a gift of life.
So please take a moment and a Sharpie. Write “patience” on a 6-inch piece of masking tape and stick it where you’ll see it in the corner of your windshield. Or maybe just write it on the top edge of the steering wheel. Peace on Earth, including our roadways.
One gift I’ll definitely pass on is a special cell phone holder I’ve seen advertised on TV. WeatherTech is promoting their smart phone stand that fits into a console cup holder. Hmm, a device that encourages a driver to check out their phone screen on a intermittent basis; what a lovely way to show you care. Not. Lumps of coal would be a healthier gift.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza or Festivus, I wish you a happy winter holiday.
Grandma’s house and the ski slopes are waiting; let’s all work on arriving alive.