I believe Montanans hold one ideal in common: We want our kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities we’ve enjoyed. To hunt, fish, hike the forests and climb the same mountains we have. That ideal and that mission are what drive me.

I’m sure we share this vision with our state elected officials and lawmakers in Helena. We all want to do what’s best for the land, our citizens and our communities to pass on to future generations.

We need to accomplish two things to make this vision a reality: we need continuous active management of our landscapes, while at the same time we need to provide access for our families to enjoy these lands long into the future.

Montanans are innovative and dedicated stewards. We have developed excellent tools to provide for the continual access and active management of these lands. These include conservation easements, to preserve traditional uses of the lands while limiting development that otherwise might preclude opportunities for forest management and public access. Often these easements are held by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The current Legislature needs to make sure these programs and tools remain well-funded and strong in statute. The future stewardship of the land is in our hands today.

I have worked in the forest products industry my entire career for more than 45 years. This includes many years as general manager of F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company, the oldest privately held family-owned timberland and sawmill company in Montana. For well over 100 years, Stoltze has taken great pride in both the health of its forest lands and our open lands policy, allowing people to responsibly enjoy those lands. Barely a week went by in my position when I would not receive phone calls from people from all over the country wanting to buy land. I would politely explain to them that selling land wasn’t our business model. Stoltze was in the business of growing and managing our forests for the long term. The constant economic pressure facing timber land owners in northwestern Montana, like many other areas of our state, is very real. Hundreds of thousands of acres have changed hands over the last 10 years, often leading to development of many of those acres removing them from management and access.

I was particularly proud when Stoltze Land & Lumber signed the Haskill Basin Conservation Easement, conserving a watershed of Whitefish Lake to protect the water supply for the city of Whitefish in perpetuity. That easement held by FWP also keeps the traditional uses of those lands in timber production and wildlife habitat in perpetuity. Those lands will remain open to the public for hunting, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, berry picking and many other uses. Equally important, this land stays in private ownership, remains on the county tax rolls, and at the same time will continue to provide sawlogs for the timber industry all while providing clean drinking water for Whitefish. The Haskill Basin easement wasn’t just a smart thing to do, it was the right thing to do!

Today, every major timber land owner in Montana has conservation easements as part of their strategies. Many are in partnership with FWP. Conservation easements are a good deal for us as taxpayers as well. Landowners continue to pay taxes on property. The Habitat Montana funds to encourage the enhancement of wildlife habitat in these easements come from out-of-state hunting license dollars, not the general fund.

Here in Montana, we understand that using our natural resources wisely is key to our well-being. The timber industry provides jobs and moves our economy, but of equal importance it also supports our way of life and culture. As both a forester and a hunter, it only makes common sense to me that we need to take care of our lands. It’s our job to do the best we can to take care of these resources so we can pass them down to the next generation.

The future is always uncertain. However, good partnerships between the timber industry, our local communities, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, conservation groups, and wildlife organizations along with wisely utilizing conservation easements will continue to guarantee our kids and grandkids have great places to recreate in the outdoors in well-managed healthy forests to enjoy for generations to come. That’s a vision we can all rally behind.