Cindy Garthwait: Imagine

Imagine learning that today your child or grandchild tried to run from an armed shooter at school in your small Montana town, but tragically did not escape. Imagine their terror as they saw their teacher and friends murdered. Imagine them calling out to you in horror, wearing a shirt you bought them for their birthday. Visualize their teachers sacrificing themselves for your child. Imagine the surviving children traumatized by the carnage.

Imagine that your anger and grief is met with thoughts and prayers and people saying their hearts break for you. You hope change will come, other families will not feel this devastation, and finally something will be done to face down gun violence. You are told this is not the time to get political, teachers should be armed, the Second Amendment is paramount, and mental illness is the sole cause of violence. Now that you know how it feels to be part of the 300 mass shootings this year in the U.S., you wonder which of the 400,000,000 guns in circulation killed your child. You hope friends and politicians will stand with you.

Time has passed, and media coverage has waned. Promises were made to do something this time, but federal legislation fails, and Montana actually relaxes laws. Imagine the opposition to background checks and the smallest concession to gun control, mocking of gun buyback programs, politicians using guns to appeal to their base, social media slowness to report threats, Second Amendment speeches, politicians taking gun lobby funding, and record gun sales. Your grief is multiplied as the next school shooting takes the focus off your child.

Now imagine a different world in which children do not die needlessly to protect adults’ unlimited rights to be armed. The 90% of Americans who support sensible laws speak out, others search their souls and as a result place a higher value on the lives of innocent children than on adults’ unlimited rights to arms, and politicians do not vote to decrease mental health funding. Those who fought changes, seeing themselves as victims, soften their hearts and see their responsibility to protect the innocent, the real victims. People question their beliefs that more guns are the answer to violence. The country comes together just long enough to lay down their arms, both literally and verbally, resulting in changes that will protect us all. What role would you play to make this happen? What inconveniences could you set aside to protect the vulnerable? What might soul-searching reveal about your values? Is a safer country even possible?

If you believe it is, do something to change the status quo. Learn which politicians take money from the gun lobby, voted to support mental health care, and are willing to talk to those with whom they disagree. Make your views known and join forces with those working toward a safer world. Imagining such a world is the first step. Actual change requires us all to put our responsibilities to our children and families first.

Cindy Garthwait is a licensed clinical social worker and Professor Emeritus in the School of Social Work at the University of Montana who taught undergraduate and graduate students for 28 years, practiced social work in the areas of mental health, substance abuse, gerontology, and interpersonal violence.

