I am a small-business owner and a 25-year Missoula resident. My wife Coleen and I moved to Missoula from the Boulder, Colorado, area in 1994 to help start a church. When we lived in Boulder, it was just like Missoula. It was beautiful, welcoming, affordable and a great place to live.
I decided to run for Ward 5 of Missoula's City Council because I’m concerned that Missoula is on the same pace that Boulder was in the '80s. Garages came down and multi-units went up, taxes skyrocketed and rents were raised. The majority of people who work in Boulder now can’t afford to live there and are forced to commute for hours each day. Missoula is on the same pace.
I started a carpet cleaning business in 1991 and still own it today. Building and operating a small business makes me very familiar with managing a budget and getting a job done at a low cost. I meet many people during my job who are overburdened with taxes, and sadly, many older people are being taxed out of their homes. I would like to apply the skill set of a small-business owner to the City Council by helping the city to reduce costs and lower taxes. Because of this, I am the only ward 5 candidate who has earned the endorsement of the only fiscal conservative on City Council, Jesse Ramos.
My wife is a first-grade school teacher at Chief Charlo Elementary here in Missoula. She has been teaching for over 40 years and loves it. It is a challenge for teachers when children have unstable housing due to high rents (due to high taxes). Another challenge is presented to our schools when our city government gives millions of dollars of subsidies to private developers through tax increment financing. This depletes money from our local schools, causing them to raise their taxes or go without.
Missoula is a great place to live and raise families. Our three children have grown up here and have graduated from the city’s high schools. I am running for City Council to help ensure the same experience for the thousands of middle-class families living here today. Missoula has been discovered, despite George Thorogood saying “It is a well-kept secret.” I would like the chance to slow down the rapid spending and consider all of us, not just the few.
