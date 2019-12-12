Among the jewels of Missoula’s public open space is the city’s southwest Mount Sentinel acreage, beloved by hikers and runners, bikers and dog walkers, and paragliders launching off of the heights.
The grassy prairie trails receive a lot of use, but increasingly abuse as well. I refer to trail braiding and trail erosion — specifically creation of parallel trails by hikers and gullying due to sporadic heavy rains.
If a picture tells a thousand words, I’m going to exceed my quota with these illustrations:
Picture 1 illustrates trail braiding, up to six trails wide in some places. Three, four, even five trails are common. They generally start because someone doesn’t want to hike on a bit of gravel or mud, and instead walks on the adjacent grass. Like sheep, other users follow suit until the grass has worn down, then dies completely, and an unnecessary new path becomes permanent. And then, with a little bit of gravel, a bit of mud, someone starts yet another new trail beside that one. In the immediate years ahead, areas here will be seven and even eight trails wide. And so on.
Picture 2 shows gullying — deep erosion from rains. Sometimes, a heavy rain can cut a full foot deep in one storm, leaving behind an ankle-breaking trench, utterly unusable as a path. The steeper the grade, the deeper the cut. But even a small amount of trenching steers hikers to the side.
Picture 3 illustrates user choice in action. Many hikers understand what’s going on and make a conscious effort to avoid establishing new trails. But it takes only a small subset to mindlessly start or use an incipient path, which soon becomes the newest braid.
All of this bad behavior is connected to the lack of regular maintenance and lack of educational signage by Missoula Parks and Recreation, the overseers of the public open spaces we all enjoy. Only this fall, after a few years of ignoring the trail, did the city carve out some water trench updates to help steer heavy water flow to the side, cutting volume and slowing velocity. But earlier this year and last year, several heavy rain events gouged out many trenches and generally rinsed out sediment, leaving behind gullies and gravel. This was generally avoidable damage.
Meanwhile, no attempt has been made to refurbish the eroded trails. Just a few years back, these trails were in much better shape. And with significantly less braiding.
But it’s a hiker awareness problem too, as the braiding occurs on the flat areas of the trail as well. So, beyond the technical fixes needed on the trail, the city needs to install educational signs at every trailhead.
This isn’t so much about loving the mountain to death as about not loving the mountain nearly enough, both by users and the city as overseer.