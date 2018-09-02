Last Monday evening the Missoula City Council voted against me 9-1 to raise your taxes by nearly 4 percent. Throughout the budgeting process, I offered a variety of cuts that would have allowed our core functions of government — police, fire and general infrastructure — to remain fully funded while also lowering taxes for the hard-working people of Missoula. If we focused more on core functions and less on the “wants” of our elected officials, your taxes would be far lower, and those services would be better-funded.
The tax increase was blamed on the Montana Department of Revenue returning lower-than-expected property valuations. What this means is that the value of your home was lower than expected, meaning that you are paying less taxes than you would have if we had seen a valuation increase. Let me be clear: the city was still relying on you paying just as much money in taxes as was proposed, the only difference is that the tax increase would have come from a valuation increase as opposed to a mill levy increase.
The city of Missoula does not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem, and the only way to fix our tax burden is to reduce our spending. If spending increases, so will your tax bill regardless of whether it comes from a valuation hike or a mill levy hike.
During the budgeting process, I proposed shifting taxpayer funding to the private sector. For example, the city gives 195,000 a year to Arts Missoula. I love the arts, and in my opinion, cutting this government funding is preserving the greatest part of art, which is independence from the government and politics. Arts Missoula already receives the majority of its funding from the private sector. What I was suggesting was simply asking them, as a nonprofit corporation, to shoulder the burden and the risk of fundraising.
My goal is to give more economic freedom to the citizens of Missoula. In a recently released study by a liberal think tank, Missoula ranked 33rd in the United States of America for income inequality. The reason is not hard to find. If you compare a $330,000 home in the city of Missoula to Bozeman or Billings, you will find that the home in Missoula pays between $1,000 and $1,500 more. If we are generous and say, on average, the gap is $800, and multiply that by the roughly 30,000 taxable properties in Missoula, you will find that our governments take about $25 million more out of the economy than our neighboring cities.
That is money a young couple could use to buy a new home, a single mom could use to start a college savings plan for her children, a business owner could use to increase an employee pay, etc. The lost opportunity cost of that $25 million is infinite and it is showing in our struggling community. Almost on a daily basis I hear the story of a retiree, a single mom or a low-income citizen being taxed out of their homes.
Missoula should be a city in which everyone can afford to live, even if that means we have to forgo some things that our elected officials want. I will help you go out and raise money for a new park, a walking bridge, arts, etc., but I do not want to force low-income residents to pay for things that the government wants. If we can use taxes for core services and allow voluntary exchanges to fund the “wants,” our city will continue to be a city for all, not just the elite.