Mayor John Engen and his City Council are playing a zero-sum game with the citizens of Missoula. It is called "affordable housing," and it works this way:
Emphasize the lack of affordable housing for Missoulians as something that must be addressed. At the same time, solicit businesses and their employees who will require housing to relocate here. Fueled by its desire for political power and influence, the Engen administration will destroy the town we all love with their affordable housing game.
Ward 4 representative Heather Harp exposed the city's true motives in an official email dated Jan. 16, 2018. In it, she expresses a desire for housing, just not for Missoulians.
“Where do we grow to accommodate the influx of people who want to contribute to our fair city?” she asked. “As we have infrastructure in the core already, it makes logical sense to expand here first. I know it may not seem fair.”
That “core” is our single-family neighborhoods. The Engen administration's plan is to fill them with accessory dwelling units and townhouses to accommodate “the influx” of non-residents.
Currently, 78,000 people reside in our valley; 25,000 more will relocate here in the next 20 years. With no end in sight, unless this torrent is checked, the severe housing shortage will never be solved.
Geographically, life in Missoula is like life in a fishbowl. When too many fish are added to the bowl, the water loses its life-sustaining qualities. That is our fate as the City implements the just-released housing and community development policy document. Please believe it will be implemented, regardless of citizens' concerns.
One way the City is preparing to destroy our neighborhoods is to gut the homeowner protections found in the 2013 Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance. We homeowners are obliged to bear the burden and share the misery. We are selfish to think otherwise. We have no right to our tranquility. The “higher density” building and the increased density rezoning they plan for us will have profound consequences on our lives. Higher taxes, more traffic, more noise, more congestion, more potholes.
Mayor Engen and his council do not represent our best interests. No matter whom we elect, they all vote in lockstep, even if the result is the destruction of their own wards. Truly, we are experiencing taxation without representation.
Once Mayor Engen and the City Council understood the value of the quality of life. But today they are on a mission to destroy what remains of our once tranquil city. Vestiges of tranquility can still be found in our single-family neighborhoods, our last refuge from the surrounding chaos we confront daily. Now, they are preparing to steal that from us with their zero-sum game called affordable housing.