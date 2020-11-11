City of Missoula should draft new gun ordinance

The final votes are now collected and tabulated for Legislative Referendum 130. Although the official canvas has not been completed, it now seems certain that LR-130 has passed. It will become effective as of Jan. 1, 2021.

When LR-130 becomes effective, any Missoula city ordinances that are inconsistent with the laws revised by LR-130 will become illegal to enforce.

In order to take advantage of the lead time offered by these circumstances, I suggest the Missoula City Council may wish to begin the process now for reviewing and revising whatever Missoula ordinances will need to be changed to bring them into compliance with the state laws revised by LR-130 that will become effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

I suggest also that some additional training be planned and implemented for any City of Missoula personnel who may be involved in any way with enforcing Missoula ordinances, so that such personnel will be familiar with the changed conditions. Such training will help avoid any misunderstandings that could incur liability for the City of Missoula.