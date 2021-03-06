Civility in government

Governing is not easy. It takes wisdom, patience and courage. It takes imagination, cooperation and integrity. Difficult as it is, it demands the best from us, not the worst.
Recently, both in Montana and in Washington, D.C., we have seen bullying and disrespect within our political arenas.
First, Montana. With Republicans taking over all the statewide offices and both houses of the Legislature in the 2020 elections, change was inevitable. What was not inevitable was refusing to hear testimony from people the leadership did not agree with, not allowing bills from the minority party to get out of committee, and bullying people (including fellow members) who testified in opposition to majority party opinions.
Next, Washington, D.C. The confirmation hearings for Rep. Deb Haaland, nominee for secretary of the Interior, were an appalling example of rudeness. United States senators not only grilled a United States representative on her experience and her qualifications, but attacked her personally in a way that they had never attacked a white man in the past. It was truly cringe-worthy, and an embarrassment for the whole country.
This descent into incivility has not come from nowhere. On the national scene we have watched leaders, especially the former president, regularly attack people who did not agree with them. Some people attribute the lack of courtesy in Montana's legislature to pent-up frustration from having had 16 years of governors who routinely vetoed conservative legislation. The last public act of the man who is now our governor was to body slam a member of the press who was annoying him. Is it any wonder that we are where we are?
There are glimmers of hope. A nominee for a high-level position in Washington withdrew her name when it became apparent that she had offended too many people in both parties with her sharp sarcastic remarks. In Montana, Republican leadership in the legislature apologized for behavior that disenfranchised Democrats. And now everybody gets a breather.
We are not Myanmar, where a change in government means that the opposition is silenced. We are not Russia, where to dissent is to lose your freedom. We are the United States of America, where we pride ourselves on civil discourse as a foundation of our government. We cherish the right of not only the majority rule, but the minority's rights. Democracy is always a work in progress. And it only works if we all work at it together. Sometimes the process is every bit as important as the product. Winning at any cost is short-term. The damage that it does is long-lasting to both sides.
We are better than this. Although we may disagree on policies and points of view, let us learn restraint, civility and respect that are the bedrock of our society. That means respect for people you don't agree with, civility towards those who don't think or look or act the way you do. It means taking small steps towards de-escalating conflict. It means stepping back, looking at things from someone else's viewpoint, listening. It means recognizing the inherent dignity and worth of every human being, and acting accordingly.
We can do this.
The Rev. Jessica Crist is a retired Lutheran pastor who served as bishop of the Lutherans in Montana for 12 years. She writes from Great Falls.