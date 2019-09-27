On Friday, Sept. 20, over 4 million people around the world took part in the global climate strike, stepping out of classrooms, workplaces and homes to join the largest youth-led demonstration in history.
Here in Missoula, the movement on climate didn’t begin last Friday — it’s been in the works for years, as the Missoulian’s editorial last Sunday described. The Missoula community has long been a voice calling for visionary action to address climate issues, and the kids who spoke powerfully at last Friday’s rallies are right that the urgency has never been greater to ensure they have a livable future.
Many of the tools we need to build this livable future are already available. In the world of renewable energy alone, technologies like solar and wind are cheaper than ever, and have incredible potential to power our electricity grid and our increasingly electrified forms of transportation. Battery storage is exploding as prices continue to drop dramatically. Storage already is changing our energy landscape. Renewable energy is gaining momentum here in Montana and across the U.S.
This weekend offers a great opportunity to add to that momentum by coming together to learn, share ideas and take action at our free second annual Missoula Clean Energy Expo, this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Caras Park. Like last year, the Expo will feature local solar installers and information about how to use the renewable energy tools we have today. But we know the path to a livable future is about more than just renewable energy: it involves how we get around and involves reducing our consumption and waste.
We’re excited to host more than 20 local organizations and businesses working on clean energy, sustainable transportation, and zero waste: from Mountain Line, who’ll have one of their new electric buses on display; to Soil Cycle, who offers compost-pickup services by bike; to folks from the Montana Department of National Resources and Conservation who will showcase the next generation of green building products. Plus, there will be fun activities to keep kids moving, from model solar car building to interactive games.
Sometimes taking action is easy — once you know your options. At the Expo, main stage presentations will focus on exactly that. Our “Solar-ease” mini workshop at 11 a.m. explains the process of getting solar on your home or business, including financing options and an update on state policy around rooftop solar. At noon we will hear from Expo sponsors, including County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and City Council Alderwoman Gwen Jones about local climate commitments, 100% Clean Electricity, and how Missoulians can support these efforts. Then at 12:30 we’ll lighten the mood with our very own version of clean energy “Mythbusters.” A couple special visitors from another planet are visiting Caras Park to learn from a panel of experts about how we do things here on Earth! Don’t let a little wintry weather hold you back — there will be hot drinks and soup to keep folks warm.
Clean energy is one of many pieces to the big puzzle of climate solutions. One of the biggest pieces, however, is not a technology: it’s us. We have real power when we can channel all of our energy into sustained, accelerated action. Together, we can seize the power of this historic moment to stand for bold action and put climate solutions in practice right here in Missoula and Montana.
This Saturday, join the conversation and be part of the momentum for a livable future, for our community and our world. And if not this Saturday, be in touch with our organizations or others who are building climate momentum.