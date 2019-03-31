Clean water. It’s an essential need for people as well as fish and wildlife. Here in Montana, clean water is also essential to our economy, and to my business. As a fly fishing outfitter, I depend on the clean, cold headwater streams and wetlands that flow down to our major rivers. These waters are the nurseries for the trout that bring anglers from all over the world to Montana.
Many of these streams and wetlands are considered to be ephemeral, only running or containing water for part of the year. In fact, nearly 60 percent of the streams in Western Montana are classified as such, and they play a pivotal role in water quality and our rivers being able to function ecologically. That’s why I was disturbed to see the recent proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ to redefine the waters that are protected under the Clean Water Act in a way that excludes Montana’s ephemeral streams and isolated wetlands.
Currently the Clean Water Act broadly protects streams throughout the nation, including streams that are “ephemeral” or “intermittent.” This rule is supported by hunters, anglers and other stakeholder groups around the nation. This common sense rule means that any construction or development occurred in ephemeral waters or isolated wetlands has to include appropriate mitigation or conservation measures to protect water quality.
The new proposal would redefine the Clean Water Act’s application to say that those streams would not be jurisdictional under the rule, removing their protections. That means that construction activities in these sensitive aquatic habitats don’t have to include any efforts to control runoff or otherwise protect water quality.
It’s no secret that water runs downhill. Montana’s vast headwater streams and wetlands are vital to the rivers that our communities rely on. With a growing population in Montana, this attempted rewrite of the rule will not only open the door for pollution and development, it will jeopardize the best thing about Montana; our amazing places that people from around the world visit to recreate. Outdoor recreation alone brings $7.1 billion to our state annually, and $887 billion to the country. We should be maintaining our protections for clean water, rather than trying to remove them.
Montanans have worked tirelessly over the last 50 years to restore and rehabilitate many of our rivers and streams that suffered from a lack of protection prior to the Clean Water Act. It would be a shame to see those efforts undone by this short sighted proposal to redefine the CWA and limit future protections.
Unregulated development and pollution will surely follow. Whether you’re a business owner or somebody who just loves to float our rivers, we can all agree that clean water is something that we all depend on to survive and for our quality of life here in Montana. Let’s protect it.