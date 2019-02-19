The Smith River permit lottery opened Jan. 2! The day the permit results are posted is a grown-up’s version of Christmas morning. Last year, over 10,000 people cast their lot to float Montana’s Smith River. I’m lucky to say I’ve been on the Nice list more than I deserve. And having floated it late last summer, I am as motivated as ever to get back to the Smith.
Unfortunately, I’ll be thinking about the Smith River and most of Montana’s other amazing waters in more dire terms as we exchange our annual calendars and greet 2019. The Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers just released a plan to roll back clean water protections across the country, including the lifting of Clean Water Act protection for approximately half of Montana’s stream miles and many of our wetlands. The rollback goes way beyond rolling back Obama-era rules. It limits the Clean Water Act’s application to only the biggest of waterways. We all know big navigable rivers are not the only ones that matter. Montanans live and recreate in the small headwaters where this rollback will hit the hardest. The little creeks flow into the big rivers.
This deregulation is an unprecedented attack not only on clean water but our recreation economy. This rule will affect our streams, rivers, fisheries and fishing. The revisions will allow pollution and development to damage many of our headwater streams by eliminating all federal permitting.
Although this is federal policy, it has direct impacts to the things we love in Montana. Many branches of the major tributaries to the Smith River — Sheep, Tenderfoot, Rock and Eagle creeks — will lose protection if the federal agencies repeals the Clean Water Rule. These streams depend on the clean, cold water that flows into them from their upper reaches. It’s why trout seek them out to spawn or when the river is low and warm in the summer. Losing protection from unpermitted pollution or development of these headwaters risks the water quantity and quality of the Smith River. The same is true across Montana’s mountain-fed rivers.
In the 30-some years that I’ve been floating the Smith, I’ve made memories of a lifetime; with family, friends and now my own young children. I’ve also learned a few things about where to find fish. Stop and fish the tributaries. In high water or low, one thing is constant — there are always fish in the creeks. When the water is high, swing a streamer at the mouth of a creek and hold on tight. When it’s low and warm and shut down on the river, use the Stream Access Law and walk up a tributary where the cold water acts as a refuge for big trout. The quiet satisfaction of catching a trout on the Smith is one of Montana’s best gifts.
That’s why when I apply for my 2019 Smith float permit, I’ll also be urging the Trump administration, EPA, Army Corps and our congressional delegates to maintain, rather than weaken, critical clean water protections. The consequences of undoing smart and reasonable clean water protections will be felt by all Montanans and the places we love.
Being on the water sets us straight. Let’s not treat it like it doesn’t matter.