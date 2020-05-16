Cleaning up federal regulatory red tape would mean lower electric bills and more jobs for Montanans

Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order has transformed Montana’s homes into offices, gyms, restaurants and schools.
In an effort to fight COVID-19, we’re all spending a lot more time — and burning a lot more energy — in our houses. Everything from lights and dishwashers to televisions and heaters are getting more use than normal right now. All this time at home means one things for Montanans: higher utility bills.
Skyrocketing electric bills are particularly painful for the tens of thousands of Montanans who are out of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s no surprise that the state has seen a surge in residents requesting utility bill relief, primarily through federal and state low-income energy assistance programs.
Fortunately, D.C. policymakers are also considering a move that would lower the cost of home energy consumption for Montana residents, and create more well-paying jobs in the state.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is considering updating and improving the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA). This outdated law forces Montanans to pay inflated rates for renewable energy they don’t need. Montana’s junior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced legislation to change that, providing a clear roadmap for FERC’s reform effort.
In the 1970s, President Jimmy Carter signed PURPA into law after oil embargoes threatened U.S. energy supplies. PURPA aimed to lessen America’s dependence of foreign energy by mandating that state utility companies purchase fixed amounts of renewable energy under long-term, locked-in pricing structures. At the time, its goal was to help to conserve the nation’s energy supply, reduce costs, and provide long-term stability to domestic providers. But that time has long passed, and PURPA’s mandates now cause more harm than good.
The supply of renewable energy in the U.S. has increased tremendously over the last 40 years, as has the speed of cost-cutting innovation within the industry. And yet, the size of PURPA’s purchase mandates and length of its fixed-price energy contracts have barely changed, and are no longer effective at reducing costs.
As Travis Kavulla, the former vice chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission, said in his 2018 testimony to Congress, PURPA now “essentially requires states to guess at future market prices, allowing [qualified PURPA facilities] to lock in rates that often substantially overstate the actual avoided cost.”
Montanans’ wallets are suffering the consequences.
One recent study found that PURPA’s archaic price requirements cause electric customers to overpay by at least $150 million a year. American families simply cannot afford such an unnecessary expense, particularly in these challenging economic times.
FERC’s PURPA modernization will give states like Montana the ability to rely on competition and the free market, rather than an antiquated socialist-style price-fixing scheme, to determine energy rates. This more transparent, cost-conscious approach will put the interest of ratepayers above those of unscrupulous energy developers, allowing prices to finally represent an honest, fair market value.
In addition to lower energy bills for Montana residents, the added competition will bring higher-paying energy jobs to the state, according to Sen. Daines. Montana ranks fifth in the nation in both hydropower production and wind potential, and PURPA reform will enable the state to take advantage of the opportunity to expand renewable energy production, while protecting existing coal generation. The result will be additional stable, well-paying jobs, just when the state needs them most.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, monthly bills are piling up and job prospects are looking bleak for too many proud Montanans. Thanks to Sen. Daines’ efforts to clear the path for the overhaul of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, however, it looks like help is just around the corner. Once the stale and ridiculous PURPA regulations are updated, there will be more good jobs in Big Sky Country and more money in the pockets of Montana’s families.
Drew Johnson is a columnist and energy policy expert who serves as a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research. He is a resident of Madison County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.