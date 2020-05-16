Cleaning up federal regulatory red tape would mean lower electric bills and more jobs for Montanans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order has transformed Montana’s homes into offices, gyms, restaurants and schools.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, we’re all spending a lot more time — and burning a lot more energy — in our houses. Everything from lights and dishwashers to televisions and heaters are getting more use than normal right now. All this time at home means one things for Montanans: higher utility bills.

Skyrocketing electric bills are particularly painful for the tens of thousands of Montanans who are out of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s no surprise that the state has seen a surge in residents requesting utility bill relief, primarily through federal and state low-income energy assistance programs.

Fortunately, D.C. policymakers are also considering a move that would lower the cost of home energy consumption for Montana residents, and create more well-paying jobs in the state.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is considering updating and improving the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA). This outdated law forces Montanans to pay inflated rates for renewable energy they don’t need. Montana’s junior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced legislation to change that, providing a clear roadmap for FERC’s reform effort.