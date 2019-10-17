The framers of the Constitution were wise. Having elections every two, four and six years is a good idea because, while day-to-day polling may vary with the moment, we give elected officials a chance to prove themselves, evaluate their actions and the results of their actions, then decide how to vote again.
While the election cycles established by framers of the Constitution are too short to provide incentives to undertake long-term projects like addressing climate change, climate change has a big influence on Montana jobs. Although U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte like to talk about coal mining jobs, the number of Montana jobs in coal mining is small, between 700 and 1,300 per year in the last 10 years. This is a small fraction compared to jobs associated with 28,000 Montana farms and ranches, and more than 65,000 jobs created by tourism. These jobs are negatively impacted by droughts and huge fires. Climate change affects many more jobs than existing coal mining jobs.
Our planet is feeling the effects of burning oil and coal — carbon that comes mostly from ancient carbon-fixing plants and phytoplankton and took hundreds of millions of years to accumulate. Burning that carbon in a much shorter time frame changes the climate because carbon dioxide traps heat in the atmosphere. This issue is understandably of major concern to young people who will have to live with the consequences.
Strategic thinkers in the military and business communities are already planning ahead for the challenges and opportunities created by the reality of climate change. Montana has almost 6% of the world’s coal. If all this coal were burned, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would increase by 18,000 fold. A transition to other uses for coal besides burning it could provide job opportunities. For example, China is developing a process to convert coal into plastics. We could do this in Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite clear evidence that the earth is warming due to burning fossil fuels and other human activity, a majority of Republicans in Congress, including Daines and Gianforte, have questioned the extent to which humans contribute to climate change. Congressman Gianforte, a supporter of creationism, excoriated Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington for his stand on coal-fired electricity. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, before he left office, overturned President Obama’s coal mining ban without adequate studies of the environmental effects, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act. President Trump has surrendered our country’s leadership and put us in a weakened position in international discussions to address climate change. Both Gianforte and Daines support the president's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.
As the ship of state lurches from “No collusion!” to “Collusion is perfect!” we see how divorced from reality Trump and his Republicans are. The extent to which Republicans defend Trump’s flailing fantasy world is absurd. Now every real fact, whether it comes from scientists, journalists or United States intelligence officers, is called fake news. It has become apparent that Republicans are toxic to jobs, democracy and our children’s planet. All in service to tax cuts for their wealthy political backers.
Climate change cannot be wished away or deferred by lies, distractions, propaganda or advertisements. It is imperative that governments, businesses and citizens take steps to mitigate global warming. One key step is to vote for politicians who acknowledge the reality of human-caused climate change so we can have a rational discussion about how to create incentives for stewardship of the environment.
President Trump prefers to manufacture new problems rather than address real ones. Post-Trump, we must address real problems.