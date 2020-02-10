Climate chaos: A call to action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 10 steps Jenny Mish presents are laudable and necessary. We need to come to terms with our fears and uncertainties and the grief we feel as we watch the physical world disintegrate. I want to focus on Mish’s step 10: reinvest in meaningful efforts. And I urge everyone to get involved — to not just engage in actions that might mitigate the worst effects of climate collapse, but to actively take steps to attack climate collapse at its core.

What I mean by that is this: We’ve already dumped so much carbon into the atmosphere that scientists say it’s too late to stave off all but the most horrific of consequences. Despite our best collective efforts, the level of atmospheric carbon continues to climb, year after year. So long as we continue extracting and burning fossil fuels, this insanity will continue. And that’s why I urge everyone to take an active part in forcing our government to move away from fossil fuels and towards sustainable generation of energy, such as wind and solar.

I have no doubt that making that enormous change will be unimaginably painful. Our whole culture will have to transform itself. Many people will lose good-paying jobs. Many of us will suffer. So any changes we make will have to include measures to ensure that all of us are cared for — most particularly those of us asked to make the biggest sacrifices.