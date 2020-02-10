Climate chaos: A call to action

In “Ten steps to personal resilience in a chaotic climate,” Jenny Mish (guest column, Feb. 2) lays out the consequences already manifesting from a climate collapsing into chaos. She notes that our tired old systems don’t work and that the natural world around us is disintegrating. She alludes to the horrors we witness as hundreds of species plunge into extinction daily and people are forced to become refugees and flee from lands no longer capable of sustaining them.
There are more manifestations of climate collapse to be reckoned with. Fisheries are disintegrating around the world and coral reefs disappearing. Permafrost in the Arctic is thawing at unprecedented rates, releasing carbon that fuels global warming. Sea levels are rising. Fires consume entire ecosystems. Major cities around the world could face temperature increases and rising sea levels by 2100, rendering them all-but uninhabitable.
Here in Montana, we’re seeing more drought because of warming (2-3 degrees since 1950). Less snow. More fires. Closing streams. Predictions that if we stick with business as usual, Montana could be 10 degrees warmer by the end of the century. And we’ve all seen photos of our beloved Glacier National Park from the not far-distant past in which it was covered by 150 robust glaciers, compared to today when only 26 or so anemic vestiges remain — glaciers that persisted for 7,000 years and will probably vanish completely in decades.
The 10 steps Jenny Mish presents are laudable and necessary. We need to come to terms with our fears and uncertainties and the grief we feel as we watch the physical world disintegrate. I want to focus on Mish’s step 10: reinvest in meaningful efforts. And I urge everyone to get involved — to not just engage in actions that might mitigate the worst effects of climate collapse, but to actively take steps to attack climate collapse at its core.
What I mean by that is this: We’ve already dumped so much carbon into the atmosphere that scientists say it’s too late to stave off all but the most horrific of consequences. Despite our best collective efforts, the level of atmospheric carbon continues to climb, year after year. So long as we continue extracting and burning fossil fuels, this insanity will continue. And that’s why I urge everyone to take an active part in forcing our government to move away from fossil fuels and towards sustainable generation of energy, such as wind and solar.
I have no doubt that making that enormous change will be unimaginably painful. Our whole culture will have to transform itself. Many people will lose good-paying jobs. Many of us will suffer. So any changes we make will have to include measures to ensure that all of us are cared for — most particularly those of us asked to make the biggest sacrifices.
The consequences of stepping away from a culture built upon fossil fuels and toward one based on sustainable energy will be enormous. But the consequences of continuing to pour gigatons of carbon into the air each day would be catastrophically worse. I ask you to think about that — to think about the well-being of our children and our children’s children and of all our descendants.
And I invite you to join us — to work together to force our governments to free us from our deadly addiction to fossil fuels and to create a future that sustains life for everybody. Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement are two climate action groups already doing this work. Sunrise Movement has a vigorous chapter in Missoula. A Missoula chapter of Extinction Rebellion is forming and will have a visible presence shortly.
Salim Matt Gras of Missoula holds a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, where he was a member of Environmental Law. He is helping to create a Missoula chapter of Extinction Rebellion.