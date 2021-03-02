Climate is on the agenda this year. A carbon fee and dividend policy should be too

The new administration is off to a roaring start on climate change. Democrats have indicated climate change is a priority issue. President Biden signed executive orders related to climate change, elevating the issue across the federal government. The Senate majority leader directed all relevant committees to begin holding hearings on climate. And the speaker of the House, no stranger to the fight for climate legislation, is ready for round two.
Republicans, too, know their constituents are struggling with the impacts of climate change, and their younger voters in particular are eager for action. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has addressed citizens across Montana about the need to mitigate climate change. There’s no question of congressional climate action this year — it must happen.
As Congressman Matt Rosendale and Sens. Jon Tester and Daines and their colleagues in Congress evaluate policy options, they should consider the broadly popular carbon fee and dividend. A price on carbon can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business. Endorsements from the scientific community, health organizations, economists and businesses show that this is the consensus solution. Here’s why.
As science indicates, it’s imperative that the world reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. That target comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s game-changing 2018 report. The IPCC says “carbon pricing is a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.” A steadily rising carbon fee could slash emissions enough to reach the net-zero by 2050 target. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine reinforced that message in a new report, naming a carbon fee as one of the solutions to reach net-zero.
Deep emissions cuts will not only help the climate, but will also be a huge boon to public health. We could save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by replacing pollution with clean air. That’s why the Lancet Commission endorses carbon pricing, calling it “the single most powerful strategic instrument to inoculate human health against the risks of climate change.”
In addition to health benefits, a carbon fee can provide economic benefits to Americans, too. Sometimes called a “carbon cashback,” the carbon fee revenue puts cash into people’s pockets. If these payments are monthly, as in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, 85% of Americans come out ahead or essentially break even. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a longtime supporter of this approach. She affirmed in her January confirmation process that she is “fully supportive of effective carbon pricing,” adding, “I know that the president is as well.”
Economists across Montana have endorsed the carbon dividends policy.
A carbon fee is better for business, as well. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions.” A carbon fee is considered a market‑based approach, giving businesses the ultimate say on how they respond. It is far more predictable and durable than regulations, which can change with the stroke of a new president’s pen. Businesses across Montana, from architectural firms to fly fishing to the Montana Ski Area Association, have endorsed the carbon fee and dividend policy as in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
With scientists, public health professionals, economists and businesses supporting a carbon fee, Congress should listen closely. Public polling shows 60% of people nationwide and 52% of people in Montana want Congress to do more to address global warming. That desire defies partisanship, with majority support for climate action from Republican and Democratic voters. An effective carbon price would put America on the fast track to a healthy, prosperous future.
Mark Reynolds is executive director of Citizens Climate Lobby. Dave Atkins is a member of the Missoula Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, a forester and ecologist.