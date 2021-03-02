Climate is on the agenda this year. A carbon fee and dividend policy should be too

As Congressman Matt Rosendale and Sens. Jon Tester and Daines and their colleagues in Congress evaluate policy options, they should consider the broadly popular carbon fee and dividend. A price on carbon can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business. Endorsements from the scientific community, health organizations, economists and businesses show that this is the consensus solution. Here’s why.

As science indicates, it’s imperative that the world reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. That target comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s game-changing 2018 report. The IPCC says “carbon pricing is a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.” A steadily rising carbon fee could slash emissions enough to reach the net-zero by 2050 target. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine reinforced that message in a new report, naming a carbon fee as one of the solutions to reach net-zero.