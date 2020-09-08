Collusion, corruption and chaos define Trump’s doomed campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the “old” days prior to the institution of legislative term limits in Montana, veteran Butte legislators loved to play a trick on their newly elected colleagues. They’d come up to them and quietly ask: “Did you get your envelope yet?” The clueless rookies would say “what envelope” and they’d be told “the envelope with the money from The Company.” “The Company” was the Anaconda Company, the offspring of the notorious Copper Kings that rode roughshod over the law and routinely bought or threatened legislators, sheriffs and judges as they made untold millions pulling copper from The Richest Hill on Earth.

Of course, by the time the old guys pulled the trick on the newbies there were no more envelopes with money from The Company. That was a leftover from when legislators would leave their transom windows open in Helena’s Placer Hotel on Last Chance Gulch and, indeed, envelopes full of money would mysteriously appear, tossed there by Anaconda’s lobbyists and goons. By the mid-70s the Anaconda Company was bought by Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO), Butte’s mines were shut down, the Anaconda smelter was abruptly closed, and what was left in the wake of the Copper Kings' blatant corruption was the nation’s largest Superfund site — which remains unreclaimed more than 40 years later.