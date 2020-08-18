Comments have consequences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In these politically charged times, less than three months away from a contentious presidential election, one would think candidates running for every office would be especially cognizant of any flippant comments that might insult a particular segment of the voting population.

Apparently, Sen. Kamala Harris, presumptive 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee, did not get the memo when she proclaimed, "18- to 24-year olds are stupid!” This statement (during a speech in 2014) was immediately met with a round of laughter from the politically friendly audience.

The overwhelmingly ignorant and insensitive proclamation indicates that Senator Harris has no comprehension of what many young men and women in that age group have done and are still doing today. What a shame that the audience didn’t include the mother of a 19-year-old Army corporal who would have rebutted by saying, “Just a minute, Senator Harris, are you calling my son, who just finished a tour in Afghanistan, stupid?" Or, if there had been a veteran in the crowd who stood in protest to her comment and said, "Senator, I was 22 when I was at Khe Sanh, and a lot of my buddies didn’t make it home. Are you telling me that all of us were stupid then when we served our country?” That should have been the kind of comments interrupting the senator’s remarks, not laughter from an equally insensitive crowd.