Comments have consequences

In these politically charged times, less than three months away from a contentious presidential election, one would think candidates running for every office would be especially cognizant of any flippant comments that might insult a particular segment of the voting population.
Apparently, Sen. Kamala Harris, presumptive 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee, did not get the memo when she proclaimed, "18- to 24-year olds are stupid!” This statement (during a speech in 2014) was immediately met with a round of laughter from the politically friendly audience.
The overwhelmingly ignorant and insensitive proclamation indicates that Senator Harris has no comprehension of what many young men and women in that age group have done and are still doing today. What a shame that the audience didn’t include the mother of a 19-year-old Army corporal who would have rebutted by saying, “Just a minute, Senator Harris, are you calling my son, who just finished a tour in Afghanistan, stupid?" Or, if there had been a veteran in the crowd who stood in protest to her comment and said, "Senator, I was 22 when I was at Khe Sanh, and a lot of my buddies didn’t make it home. Are you telling me that all of us were stupid then when we served our country?” That should have been the kind of comments interrupting the senator’s remarks, not laughter from an equally insensitive crowd.
So, let’s take a closer look at that “stupid” age group. Beginning with the Revolutionary War, America has been involved in 11 official wars and numerous military conflicts. Throughout those years, the average age of those who have traditionally served in the United States military has been between the ages of 18 and 60. However, in every war since that “first shot heard round the world” on the night of April 18, 1775, many of those who have been injured or died have fallen between the ages of 18 and 24. The two world wars had the most U.S. deaths, numbering 116,516, and had representation from every branch of military service. Of all the age groups who served in World War I, the largest number of casualties were reported to be 19 years of age. And regarding a more recent conflict, the average age of the 58,148 killed in Vietnam was 23.
Harris may have thought her remarks were clever or funny for her political audience, but to many others, they represented someone who obviously has little, or no, appreciation for the military and those who are willing to devote several years of service to their country and may even give their lives.
Perhaps the senator should find the time to visit one of our military academies and talk to the young cadets who are more physically and mentally challenged than ever before in order to graduate from West Point, Annapolis or the Air Force Academy. Or maybe she should sit with the families of those who attend a graduation from military boot camp or Officer Candidate School (OCS) and feel the same pride those moms and dads have for their young son or daughter who “made it through” the most challenging time of their lives.
Perhaps then she will think twice before playing to her liberal audience and realize there are many Americans who think much more highly of our young people between 18 and 24. No age group in this country should be lumped into one group and called “stupid.”
Yes, senator, comments do have consequences, and remember, 18- to 24-year-olds vote!
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
