Commit to a just, livable and vibrant future

For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, in the midst of a global pandemic exposing global inequities and failing systems, we must commit to a vision of a just, livable and vibrant future.

In 1970, on the first Earth Day, 20 million Americans rose up in the largest environmental mobilization in U.S. history, catapulting environmental protection into the mainstream, and winning sweeping legislation that formed the bedrock of environmental protections in the U.S. Now, as polluters and industry lobbyists work to dismantle those protections, at a time when they are most needed, there is no such thing as thinking too big.

We are living through both a public health crisis and a crisis of justice. It is more clear than ever that inequality and racism kill, that our fates are deeply interconnected, and that we cannot respond effectively to a crisis like this without strong social support networks.

COVID-19 is a precursor to what we can expect as climate breakdown becomes globalized, and the changes we make now will pave the way for our future. As we move forward, we must create solutions that center life, health and communities over all else.