Committed to protecting shared values, place

It seems so long ago, but it was only a couple of weeks back that we at Five Valleys Land Trust were working full-steam with our generous volunteers to plan our 26th Annual Banquet and Auction. Of course, the decision to cancel was quite simple in the face of our shared national health crisis.

Not so clear and simple, though, is the question of how life goes on from here, not just for Five Valleys but for everyone caught up in the dizzying eddy of uncertainty and fear gripping the world. While scrambling to tend to our mission and retool operations to proceed into that uncertain future, we have been reminded again and again of the strength, resilience and generosity of our western Montana community. We have had an opportunity to ponder our community-wide tradition of activism in protecting and stewarding the wild and natural land and water that graces us here. And in so doing, we have been truly humbled.