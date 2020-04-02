Communities unite to weather coronavirus storm

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Currently, as we navigate living in the time of the coronavirus, a pandemic that is affecting the whole human species, we are faced with a time of great uncertainty and unknown — which evokes a good deal of fear for many of us.

This fear is a normal response to the unknown, to the illness and losses we are facing, and we all need to find healthy ways of coping so that our fear does not overwhelm us and interfere with continuing to live our lives.

It is so important for all of us to remember that we are not alone in this. Not only are we facing this in our families and local communities, but people are meeting this challenge across the globe, which allows us to learn from one another’s experience, to build empathy and compassion for ourselves and for others, to support one another and hold each other up during these tender times. Breathe. Try to stay calm and in the present, and take heart, remembering that we are part of the natural world, and as such are resilient and strong.